Fuel Card Market Size and Share | Developing Growth Trends 2027 Offers High Business Growth

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research on the global fuel card market for the forecast period of 2019–2027, the fuel card market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 55 Bn by 2027.

Global Fuel Card Market: Overview

The global fuel card market was valued at ~ US$ 33 Bn in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027 . The market is expanding significantly in terms of size and value. The standard card technology segment is dominating the global fuel card market.

in and is expected to expand at a CAGR of from to . The market is expanding significantly in terms of size and value. The standard card technology segment is dominating the global fuel card market. The fuel card market in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly. Growing disposable income is driving people to opt for technologically-advanced cards to save on fuel expenses. Moreover, increasing of government initiatives in developing countries for the development of the corporate sector are driving the growth of the corporate fuel card market.

Europe is the largest regional market in the global fuel card market, accounting for ~38% share of the global fuel card market in 2018. North America has the second-largest number of fuel card users, as a result of attractive offers by key companies and supportive government initiatives toward cashless transactions.

Fuel Card Market: Driving Factors

Rising demand for cashless fuel transactions in developing economies (as it is critical for fleets to monitor fuel purchases to control and manage fuel spending) is driving the fuel card market. Fuel cards offer good quality data on fuel purchases, which helps monitor individual vehicle and driver fuel economy, and apply operational strategies to enhance performance.

Canada, Sweden, the U.K., France, and the U.S. are the top five cashless economies in the world. Cashless payments help reduce fuel theft via chip and pin cards, which is driving the demand for fuel cards, globally.

The fleet management market is influenced by technology. The adoption of fleet management software in data management and analytics has been growing, which is expected to significantly boost the fuel card market.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as China, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil is providing lucrative opportunities for the global fuel card market. Over the years, growth in the prepaid and contactless card industry has shaped the economies of several countries.

Fuel Card Market: Key Challenge

Volatility in fuel prices is likely to be one of the major restraints of the fuel card market. As fuel prices are difficult to be projected, it is difficult to plan and budget for the same. Fuel prices are different across the globe; this is expected to have a huge negative impact on the growth of the fuel card market.

Fuel Card Market: Competitive Landscape