Automatic Doors Market Analysis by Source, Sales Channel, Formulation & Global Forecast to 2030

- An automatic door is a type of door which opens automatically through sensors. It opens when the door controller receives an activation signal by the sensor and activates the gear motor to drive the belt and pulley. Automatic doors play a crucial role in reducing energy by preventing doors being left open. They also provide barrier-free access by eliminating manual opening and closing operations. An automatic door is also termed as auto door. The different types of automatic doors include sliding doors, swinging doors, revolving doors, folding doors, and circular doors.
- Rise in installation of automatic doors at hotels, shopping malls, corporate offices, hospitals, and laboratories etc. is projected to be a driving factor for the automatic doors market in the near future. The COVID-19 pandemic has an adverse effect on the construction industry and hampers the progress of infrastructure projects in different countries. This has resulted in a decline in overall sales of automatic doors in the recent past.
Rise in construction or infrastructural development activities anticipated to drive the automatic doors market
- Rapid increase in construction or infrastructural development activities, especially in emerging economies is expected to be a driving factor for the automatic doors market during the forecasted timeline. Advancement in technology has impacted the overall automatic doors market in a highly positive manner. Increase in commercial construction in developing countries is projected to be the major driver for the automatic doors market during the forecasted period.
Rise in development of smart cities in various countries projected to create significant opportunities
- Rapid increase in development of smart cities in various countries across the globe is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers and distributors of automatic doors. Manufacturers and distributors of automatic doors are targeting countries that are focusing on development of smart cities, to expand their sales and overall profitability of their business.
Asia Pacific projected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Automatic Doors
- Geographically, the global automatic doors market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Europe market includes the automatic doors market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Asia Pacific market includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the automatic doors market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa, while the South America automatic doors market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.
- The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in infrastructural development activities in China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and other Southeast Asian countries. These factors are projected to surge the demand for automatic doors in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Players Operating in the Automatic Doors Market
- Prominent automatic doors manufacturing companies are likely to face healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Companies such as Manusa, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, Deutschtec, and Holux GmbH are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions or signing agreements with regional distributors and dealers to expand their business in various parts of the globe.