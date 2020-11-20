Brain Fitness Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2024

Brain Fitness Market: Overview

The brain fitness market may gain extensive growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the growing prevalence of mental disorders around the world. The escalating geriatric population is also an ideal growth indicator for the brain fitness market. With aging, a person’s cognitive thinking abilities deteriorate. This is when brain fitness comes into the picture. The heightening increase in incidences of memory loss, brain injury, learning disorders, ADHD, and others may also bring considerable growth for the brain fitness market.

The global brain fitness market can be segmented into software, brain training tools, and others in terms of product. On the basis of type, the brain fitness market can be classified into visual brain fitness training, cognitive brain fitness training, biofeedback brain fitness training, and others.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the factors inviting immense growth opportunities for the brain fitness market. The report also focuses on growth parameters such as competitive landscape, key trends, regional assessment, etc. The study helps the stakeholders to grasp the diverse growth factors of the brain fitness market conscientiously. The report also brings substantial information about the COVID-19 impact on the brain fitness market.

Brain Fitness Market: Competitive Analysis

The manufacturers in the brain fitness market are developing devices that are in tandem with modern technological advancements. From percussive therapy to electrical muscle simulations (EMS), the manufacturers in the brain fitness market try to inculcate every technological aspect that helps in boosting sales. Government support in terms of encouraging mental health improvements through various initiatives also serves as great growth generators for the brain fitness market.

Some well-established players in the brain fitness market are Synaptikon GmbH, SMARTfit Inc., CNS Vital Signs, NovaVision, Lumos Labs, Inc., MyBrainTrainer, Cogmed, BrainHQ, Advanced Brain Technologies, and others.

Brain Fitness Market: Emerging Role of Startups in Growth Contribution5

The heightening influence of technological advancements has led to the discovery of novel devices and mechanisms supporting brain fitness. Many startups are introducing novel products and services that help the populace to tackle mental stress. Here are some startups and the type of products and services they offer.

Psious: With a finding of €10.1 mn, Psious offers a mobile-based technology made by psychologists that creates hyper-realistic virtual environments. This platform helps in tackling anxiety disorders through virtual exposure therapy.

Lyra: This U.S.-based startup is promoting brain fitness through serving as a medium between various companies and their employees to mental health providers.

Urgotech: Founded in 2015, Urgotech explores technological innovations for a good brain fitness experience. It recently introduced a padded headband known as Urgonight that uses neurofeedback therapy to display a real-time display of the brain activity. The device also connects to an app and teaches to control the brain waves that impact sleep.

Brain Fitness Market: Growth Perspectives

Due to the emergence of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the losses incurred due to it, brain fitness has become more important than ever. Therefore, this aspect can assure promising growth for the brain fitness market through the forecast period of 2020-2030. Technology has made great leaps over time across the brain fitness market. Along with e-consultations and online treatment, the players in the brain fitness market are also developing state-of-the-art devices to offer exceptional convenience to the consumer. Thus, this factor rings bells of growth through the brain fitness market.

Brain Fitness Market: Regional Insights

The brain fitness market is geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America may hold the largest market share across the assessment period due to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders. The baby boomer population is also bringing tremendous growth for the brain fitness market.

Asia Pacific may also garner good growth across the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and the growing awareness about mental health.

