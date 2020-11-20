Medical Thermometers Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2020-2030

Medical Thermometers Market: Introduction

Medical thermometers are used to measure human body temperature, with the tip of the thermometer being inserted either under the tongue or into the mouth, under or into the rectum via the anus.

There are several types of thermometers including mercury thermometers, liquid filled thermometers, electronic thermometers, contact thermometers, remote thermometers, and basal thermometers.

The temperature can be measured in various locations on the body which maintain fairly temperature. The location mainly include forehead, axillary, vaginal or temporal artery.

The applications of a liquid-filled or mercury thermometers are very limited, this has led to the development of digital thermometers. Digital thermometers use a thermocouple, thermistor, or other temperature measurement sensors. These thermometers can measure a very minute change in temperature.

Due to benefits of digital thermometers their use in healthcare industry for emergency use or pediatric care will increase in the coming years.

Key Drivers of Global Medical Thermometers Market

Increasing infectious diseases are expected to drive the demand for medical thermometers during the forecast period.

For instance, currently entire world is facing the pandemic situation due to COVID-19 disease caused by a virus called coronavirus. The most first and most common symptom of COVID-19 is low grade fever that increases gradually.

Moreover, in 2016, Zika virus outbreak was happened which was associated with rise in body temperature.

Thus, increase in the number of infectious diseases including Zika virus and coronavirus resulting in increased demand for medical thermometers is expected to drive the medical thermometers market during the forecast period.

Digital Thermometers Segment Expected to grow at a Faster Rate during the Forecast Period

Based on product, the global medical thermometers market can be divided into digital thermometers and liquid-filled thermometers.

The digital thermometers segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Digital thermometer has several advantages over conventional thermometers. Digital thermometers have permanent probes, a convenient digital display, and they are easily portable. Additionally, digital temperature record accurate temperatures. These factors are expected to drive the medial thermometers market during the forecast period.

Hospital Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of end-user, the global medical thermometers market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, homecare, and others

The homecare segment is expected to account for major share of the global medical thermometers market by 2030

The segment dominance can be attributed to increase in the usage of medical thermometers at home.

Asia Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities in the Global Medical Thermometers Market

In terms of region, the global medical thermometers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for medical thermometers market during the forecast period due to increase in the geriatric population in the region, increase in prevalence of various chronic disease and lifestyle diseases are expected to drive the medical thermometers market during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Thermometers Market

The global medical thermometers market is fragmented with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global medical thermometers market are:

Exergen Corp.

EASYTEM Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Paul Hartmann AG

Tecnimed Srl

American Diagnostic Corp.

Ansell Ltd.

Beurer GmbH

Briggs Corp.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

