Smart Building Market | Industry Trends & Demand With Competitive Analysis 2020-2025

According to the new report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global smart building market witnessed strong growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. A smart building is an integration of various automated processes from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to security and lighting. It primarily includes HVAC systems, security devices, occupancy sensors, water management devices, advanced lighting controls, parking assistance systems, etc. Smart buildings offer enhanced security, real-time monitoring, optimum space utilization, and reduce energy consumption. As a result, smart buildings are widely adopted across diverse sectors, including residential, healthcare, hospitality, retail, etc.

Rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, is primarily driving the smart building market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices and automated systems to facilitate smooth functioning and monitoring within smart buildings is further propelling the global market.

The market is also driven by the introduction of numerous government initiatives to develop smart cities, particularly across the emerging economies. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the need for energy conservation has further led to the emergence of energy-efficient and sustainable infrastructures. Besides this, several innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), are being integrated with automated building systems, thereby augmenting the global smart building market growth. Apart from this, the rising security concerns have also led to the adoption of video surveillance, access control and emergency systems in smart buildings.

Smart Building Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global smart building market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG.

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International Public Limited Company

The report has segmented the global smart building market on the basis of component, technology, end user and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Service Professional Service Managed Service



Breakup by Technology:

Building Infrastructure Management (BIM) Parking Management System Smart Water Management System Elevators and Escalators Management System

Security and Emergency Management Access Control System Video Surveillance System Safety System

Energy Management HVAC Control System Lighting System

Network & Communication Management

Workforce Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Residential

Government & Public Infrastructure

Healthcare

Education

Transport

Manufacturing & Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Others



