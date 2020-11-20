Proximity Marketing Market Size 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Share, Current Trends, Historical Analysis, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2026

“

Overview for “Proximity Marketing Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



The Proximity Marketing market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Proximity Marketing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Proximity Marketing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Proximity Marketing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Proximity Marketing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Proximity Marketing market covered in Chapter 4:, Microsoft Corporation, Scanbuy Inc., Inmarket LLC, Google Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Proxama PLC, Estimote Inc., Shopkick, Unacast, Roximity, Apple Inc., Swirl Networks Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Proximity Marketing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Wi-Fi, BLE Beacon, Near Field Communication (NFC), GPS Geofencing, Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Proximity Marketing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Infrastructural, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026

”