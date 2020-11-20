Proctortrack Partners with CyberSecOp to Produce Joint Cybersecurity Awareness and Educational Webinars

CyberSecOp, a cybersecurity consulting firm, also reviewed and confirmed that Proctortrack’s infrastructure, technology, security, and data privacy systems are safe and secure.
New York, NY (November 12, 2020) – Proctortrack by Verificient has partnered with CyberSecOp, a Stamford, CT and New York City based cybersecurity consulting firm, to build and deliver a data security and privacy awareness program focused on the needs of online proctoring. A series of webinars will be jointly conducted to better understand the needs of learners, faculties and educational institutions, and to share the latest developments in providing a remote proctoring experience in a secure and privacy-aware environment.
To enhance Proctortrack’s transparency to its users, the partnership will also include a comprehensive review of the data privacy aspect of the interaction between Proctortrack and its users’ computers and the trade-offs between exam integrity and the level of access needed by Proctortrack. The review findings will be included in the webinar series along with information on the lifecycle of data in Proctortrack and how it fits into the ecosystem of cybersecurity, infrastructure, technology, security, and data privacy. The webinars will also review how malware, viruses, trojans, worms, ransomware, backdoor bots, browser hijackers, spyware, and adware work and how Proctortrack safely defends against these and other malicious code infections.
“Access to test-takers’ computers is needed by design because Proctortrack’s mission is providing integrity in online learning and credentialing. After listening to our partners, institutions, and learners, we realize that there is a lot of misunderstanding about Proctortrack’s use of private data,” said Rajnish Kumar, CEO of Proctortrack. “Working with CyberSecOp will help to resolve these misunderstandings and better communicate the value we provide to our end users.”
Jeffrey Walker, CISO of CyberSecOp, said: “Proctortrack has provided access to their source code and executables for our review of Proctortrack’s end-user application technology so that we can identify any gaps and ensure data security for the company’s end users. It’s understandable that exam integrity solutions like Proctortrack can be perceived as encroaching on privacy during an examination. However, we have confirmed that the Proctortrack application only captures data in relation to the monitoring of the actual test being taken and is only active during the time of the examination. Proctortrack has no end-user data collection activity. No Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), or Credit Card data is taken from any end-user applications or documents. The CyberSecOp team is excited to be engaged with Proctortrack — a proven exam integrity client side application solution — and to partner with them on this important cybersecurity awareness and education webinar series.”
About Proctortrack
Proctortrack by Verificient offers the world’s most advanced live proctoring and automated proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides five unique levels of proctoring:
- ProctorLock: Web Browser Lock
- ProctorAuto: 100% Automated Remote Proctoring
- Proctortrack QA: 99% Accuracy with our QA hybrid model
- ProctorLive AI: Live Proctoring with AI
- ProctorDIY: Do-It-Yourself instructor-driven proctoring
To learn more, visit www.proctortrack.com
About Verificient Technologies, Inc.
Verificient Technologies Inc. is a Trusted Identity-as-a-Service (TIaaS) provider specializing in identity verification and authentication through its patented solutions that utilize AI, machine learning, computer visioning, and biometrics. The company has its headquarters in New York City and is trusted by academic, government, and private sector institutions around the world. Verificient ensures the integrity of online users and serves a variety of markets, including higher education, HR & Recruitment, and Remote Labor-Force Management.
To learn more, visit www.verificient.com
About CyberSecOp
Based in Stamford, CT and New York City, CyberSecOp is a cybersecurity consulting firm offering managed security services to banking, commercial, education, government, healthcare, aerospace and other key industries since 2001. CyberSecOp assists organizations with Cyber Security and Privacy Consulting Services, providing services such as Cyber Security Program, Data Privacy Security Program, and Cyber Security Assessment services based on the following: NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI, DFAR, GLBA amongst others.
Recognizing that SMBs also need to be secured with information & cybersecurity programs now more than ever before, CyberSecOp provides access to highly skilled professional security solutions and cybersecurity consultants.
Learn more at www.CyberSecOp.com