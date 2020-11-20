Proctortrack Partners with CyberSecOp to Produce Joint Cybersecurity Awareness and Educational Webinars

About CyberSecOp

Based in Stamford, CT and New York City, CyberSecOp is a cybersecurity consulting firm offering managed security services to banking, commercial, education, government, healthcare, aerospace and other key industries since 2001. CyberSecOp assists organizations with Cyber Security and Privacy Consulting Services, providing services such as Cyber Security Program, Data Privacy Security Program, and Cyber Security Assessment services based on the following: NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI, DFAR, GLBA amongst others.

Recognizing that SMBs also need to be secured with information & cybersecurity programs now more than ever before, CyberSecOp provides access to highly skilled professional security solutions and cybersecurity consultants.

Learn more at www.CyberSecOp.com