Testing, Inspection and Certification Market | Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis with Size, Share, Prospects, Crucial Players, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast 2020 –2027

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market – An Overview

The Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is set to record a sturdy growth rate over the coming few years – 2020 to 2027. It is pertinent to note here that a number of factors such as technological advancements, growing awareness regarding health safety measures, and strict environmental norms are leading the market to a higher valuation and a slew of novel growth opportunities. It is also pertinent to note here that use of TIC across industry verticals is a major propeller of growth in the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market.

Factors keeping the market on a sturdy growth trajectory are explained below. Before proceeding further, however,

A number of scandals in the past is driving demand up for Testing, Inspection and Certification. Two of the most intense ones are Chinese milk scandal and Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal. These, along with a few others have underscored need for proper TIC and governments have been prompt with regulatory framework. In the developing countries in particular, the rules are not quite strict.

Construction volumes are set to increase drastically. With an 85% increase by 2030, the construction market would be a hotbed of activity. And, there would be demand for TIC so that material and services meet quality standards and the outcome is robust. Similarly, demand will arise from oil and gas industry, where safety standards are not only stringent but also crucial as loss in lives and monetary terms can be quite high.

High volumes of trade between countries also demand a strict TIC to be followed. A lot of crucial items such as processed food and medicines are crossing borders world over and need to ensure that the best reaches the citizens, TIC is crucial. It is significant to note here that from 1995 to 2017, global exports increased from USD 6.24 trillion to USD 22.99 trillion.

The global testing, inspection and certification market was valued at US$ 205,201.0 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

Emerging nations possess huge potential for the development of the testing, inspection, and certification market. The volume of goods being exported from emerging countries to developed countries has increased drastically in the recent past and trends suggest that there has been an increasing focus among western companies to control the entire value chain. The goods exported must conform to the relevant western standards. Moreover, the expansion of the middle class especially in the BRIC countries has resulted in people becoming more health conscious. People are becoming choosier about the food they consume and often prefer food that is certified. Furthermore, demand for water, energy, and consumer goods is growing with the improvement in the economic situation and a higher disposable income.

The global testing, inspection & certification market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as increased outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products and standard regulations. Regulations pertaining to quality, health and environment safety have become stringent in the recent past which is driving the demand for these services. Apart from this, end-user demand seeking third party assurance and improved risk awareness and focus on risk prevention are also the major factor which are expected to boost the demand for testing, inspection and certification services across the globe. Furthermore, increasing trade between countries as a result of globalization has also impacted the growth of this market positively. Considering these positive factors, the demand for testing, inspection, and certification services is set to rise during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.

The testing, inspection and certification market in Europe is well developed as a result of high regulation prevalent in various industries such as food and beverages, oil & gas, infrastructure and construction, cosmetics, water & wastewater management, automotive and textile among others. The European customers are well aware of the benefits associated with testing, inspection and certification services. This market is fragmented with various companies operating in this segment. Recent trends have indicated that acquisitions are a common strategy being adopted by the companies operating in this segment. Moreover, testing, inspection, and certification companies are increasing the application and volume of services offered as a result of factors such as diversity, innovation, and shorter lifecycles of many consumer products.

The global testing, inspection and certification market is bifurcated by service type, sourcing type and industry. By type, the market is categorized into testing & inspection and certification. Among these, testing & inspection is the major segment which is expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Based on sourcing type, the market is segmented into in-house sourcing and outsourcing. Furthermore, the industry segment is categorized into infrastructure & construction, transformational & contract manufacturing, food & beverages, agriculture & forest, information technologies, chemical, healthcare & pharmaceutical, transportation & logistics, travel & tourism, energy & utilities, water & wastewater management, government, education, textile, cosmetics and others. Among these, infrastructure & construction and energy & utilities are the key segment which are expected to enhance the growth of the market around the globe.

Some of the major players in the market are:

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

SGS Group

ASTM International

ALS Ltd.

TUV SUD AG

DNV GL Group AS

AsureQuality Ltd.

Underwriters Laboratories Inc

Dekra SE

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

TÜV Rheinland Group.

