Urban Planning Software & Services Market| Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis with Key Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Insight Drivers 2019 -2027

Governments Deploy GIS Software to Redevelop Public Sector Projects

The concept of geographic information science and technology (GIST) is steering innovation in the urban planning software & services market. Urban planners in both public and private sectors are benefitting from the advantages of GIS to deploy data-driven methods in order to review environmental impact on cities. As such, there is a growing demand for urban planning software & services for commercial interiors and is needed in the area of residential construction.

GIS is being used for review of plans in urban development and to help government organizations stay aligned with regulatory compliances. On the other hand, GIS is being pervasively used to map the delivery of utilities in cases of service interruptions in the market for urban planning software & services. Companies in the urban planning software & services market are performing land use analysis with the help of the software. For instance, GIS software helped the City of San Antonio Planning Department in collaborating with other ecosystem partners to redevelop the Broadway Corridor.

Digital Implementation Becomes Key Success Factor in Smart City Development

Digital transformation is the key word in the market for urban planning software & services. The success of smart city services is highly dependent on the rate of digital implementation. This is justified since cloud-based software segment is anticipated to aggressively grow in the urban planning software & services market. The urban planning software & services market is expected to reach ~US$ 211.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

Smart city innovators and facilitators in the market for urban planning software & services are identifying opportunities through civic engagement, events, and hackathons that can improve quality-of-life solutions and services. Companies are delving into open data plans and city directives to leverage smart city innovations. Strategic planning and conveying its agility in local government performance to individuals plays a key role for companies in the urban planning software & services market. In order to build trust, innovators are developing strategies to maintain transparency in smart city project plans.

Adoption of Centralized Decision-making Model to Boost Market Growth

Creating smart city ecosystems and delivering quality-of-life benefits have become the key focus points of companies in the urban planning software & services market. However, several cities are prone to austerity, especially cities in developing economies, and the challenges of efficiency are likely to slow down the growth of urban planning software & services market. Hence, companies in the market landscape are innovating in smart city ecosystems in order to address urgent urban problems and improve quality-of-life. This is evident since the urban planning software & services market in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period.

Drivers such as a shift from rigid decision making to a more centralized model is likely to boost the growth of the market for urban planning software & services. Governments are adopting a centralized model, which is more open to individuals and ecosystem partners involved in the value chain. Companies in the market for urban planning software & services are collaborating with high-tech startups to leverage the advantages of digitization.

Transport Planning and Rural Development Generate Revenue Opportunities for Companies in India

The urban planning software & services market is progressing at a healthy CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. Likewise, planning services are playing a crucial role in the preparation of official plan amendments. As such, the services segment is likely to grow exponentially in the urban planning software & services market. Hence, companies, such as Citiyano De Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- a provider of high-quality services in urban planning and e-governance, is helping the Delhi State Government in India by offering services for metropolitan and infrastructure projects.

Companies in the market for urban planning software & services are tapping opportunities in transport planning. They are increasing efforts to improve the multi-modal network performance in road infrastructure. Growing concerns about safety issues is another key driver contributing toward market growth. In a rapidly developing economy such as India, rural development holds prime importance for stakeholders in the value chain.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Companies in the urban planning software & services market are increasing R&D to enhance quality-of-life by increasingly focusing on smart city initiatives in healthcare, waste management, and intelligent mobility. Urban planners that are highly capable problem-solvers are aiming to work as independent contractors and tapping opportunities in government agencies and private firms.

Digitization is leading to innovations in smart city services. However, it has been found that most of the digital transformation initiatives fail. Hence, companies should experiment with new technologies and challenge existing norms in business models such as eliminate mandatory paper forms and non-digital interactions to offer innovations in smart city services.

Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Overview

The global urban planning software & services market was valued at ~ US$ 125 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach ~ US$ 211.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027

in 2019 and is expected to reach ~ by expanding at a CAGR of from to Asia Pacific is a highly attractive region in the urban planning software & services market. This is primarily attributed to the massive presence of countries in a development phase and rise in infrastructure taking place in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other developing countries.

Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Definition

The urban planning software & services market report provides analysis of the global urban planning software & services market for the period 2017 – 2027 , wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information

– , wherein is the base year and to is the forecast period. Data for has been included as historical information The study on the urban planning software & services market would help clients understand the analysis of urban planning software & services based on different applications and end users

Urban Planning Software & Services Market Segmentation

The urban planning software & services market is broadly segmented into software and services, which have been further divided into type, application, and end user

Urban planning software is gaining prominence in developing countries including India, Brazil, and in ASEAN, as several software developing companies are establishing a base in these countries. The market for urban planning software is mature in countries of North America and Europe. Hence, both regions have significant share in the market for software. The U. S. holds highest share as a country in the urban planning software market as it is home to several key players. Furthermore, demand from urban planning services for software is high in the region owing to a significant infrastructure development.

The services segment constitute a major share in the global urban planning software & services market, owing to extensive investment by governments on city planning. China is expanding rapidly in the services market due to its large population and significant spending on infrastructure by the government. Several companies in China are among top players for the urban planning services market. Rising adoption of smart cities and development of intelligent transportation systems for numerous cities across the globe is likely to propel the market for urban planning services during the forecast period

Usage of software for urban planning is increasing at a rapid pace owing to enhanced adoption by key players in the services market in developing and developed nations. Increasing number of cities and suburban areas with significantly growing IT industry is likely to promote the urban planning segment of the urban planning software market.

Urban Planning Software & Services Market: Company Profiles

AECOM: – AECOM is a leading player operating in the field of infrastructure offering diverse services including construction, architecture & design, engineering, planning & consulting, and environmental services. The company has multiple subsidiaries under its portfolio, namely AECOM Capital, AECOM Hunt, and AECOM Tishman. The company generates significant portion of its revenue from the U.S. Federal Government. AECOM operates in diverse geographies such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The company caters to cities, healthcare sector, national governments, transportation, and several other markets.

AECOM is a leading player operating in the field of infrastructure offering diverse services including construction, architecture & design, engineering, planning & consulting, and environmental services. The company has multiple subsidiaries under its portfolio, namely AECOM Capital, AECOM Hunt, and AECOM Tishman. The company generates significant portion of its revenue from the U.S. Federal Government. AECOM operates in diverse geographies such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The company caters to cities, healthcare sector, national governments, transportation, and several other markets. Arcadis N.V.:- Arcadis N.V. is a design and consultancy firm that provides various engineering services around the world. It offers diverse services including environmental solutions, water solutions, contract solutions, cost management, and project management. The company has presence in different geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Arcadis N.V. has entered into collaborations with prominent organizations such as the World Economic Forum, World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Natural Capital Coalition, UN-Habitat, UN Global Compact, and Lovinklaan Foundation.

Arcadis N.V. is a design and consultancy firm that provides various engineering services around the world. It offers diverse services including environmental solutions, water solutions, contract solutions, cost management, and project management. The company has presence in different geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Arcadis N.V. has entered into collaborations with prominent organizations such as the World Economic Forum, World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Natural Capital Coalition, UN-Habitat, UN Global Compact, and Lovinklaan Foundation. Arup Group Limited:- Arup Group Limited primarily offers technical consulting, advisory services, planning, and engineering services. Its offices are located worldwide in Italy, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Spain, and India. The company specializes in Building Information Modelling (BIM), data insights and analytics, geographic information systems, and ICT infrastructure design, software products, and visualization.

Arup Group Limited primarily offers technical consulting, advisory services, planning, and engineering services. Its offices are located worldwide in Italy, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Spain, and India. The company specializes in Building Information Modelling (BIM), data insights and analytics, geographic information systems, and ICT infrastructure design, software products, and visualization. Some of the other key players of the global urban planning software & services market are Bentley Systems Incorporated Boston Consulting Group Ramboll Group A/S Stantec Town Planning Services Urban Planning Services UrbanSim Inc. Autodesk Inc. AGENCY9 Agilicity LLC Environmental System Research Institute Inc. Holistic City Limited Lumion SimWalk, SketchUp UrbanFootprint



