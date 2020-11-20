Holographic Versatile Disc (HVD) Market| Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis with Key Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Insight Drivers 2017 -2025

Technological changes have radically changed the way of storing data. This advancement has led to the shift from conventional discs to holographic versatile disc which gives assurances to be a potential successor to technologies such as DVD and Blu-ray. With a promising and considerable future market. Holographic versatile disc technology can store terabytes of data on an optical disc. The Blu-ray disc can hold up to data of 25GB, while holographic versatile disc can hold data similar to more than 100 ordinary DVDs and with a transfer speed of above 1 gigabit per second. Holographic uses beams of laser to store digital data in three dimensions, rather than in two dimensions as in DVD and CD media to increase transfer speed and storage capacity. Holographic data storage archives data by the use of a pattern of optical interference with a photosensitive, thick optical material. It also uses the light properties to store large amount of data onto a single plate. The holographic versatile disc procedure uses a red laser beam, which is used for tracking and servo, and uses a blue-green laser beam which is used for writing and reading data.

The technology is rapidly gaining attention as a high capacity and high speed versatile disc storage technology. The holographic versatile disc has more storage capacity than conventional optical disc, reads and writes quickly and prices are expected to be slashed down, all these factors can lead to growth of holographic versatile disc market. However, the technological differences between holographic versatile disc and other optical discs make them mutually incompatible. Additionally, changes in recording technologies might also make successive generations of holographic versatile discs incompatible with each other. Holographic versatile disc has a very short shelf life of three years which tends to hinder the growth of holographic versatile disc market. Furthermore, HVD market offers growth opportunities such as tremendous implications in the commercial and industrial realms and is also anticipated to find wide adoption for backing up and archiving the media libraries.

The holographic versatile disc market is segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application market is subdivided into video-on-demand, portable computing, multimedia and consumer audio/video. Holographic optical information reproducing/recording method & device is used in a video/sound information storage unit and in an external storage unit of a computer. The holographic versatile disc provides not only the reliability and efficiency of delivering a 4K or 2K resolution movie, it can do so with absolute security which is an important concern to high-profile content owners. Looking at holographic versatile disc somewhat differently, the media comprises of no readable data till a hologram actually forms. Consumer applications of HVD technology including home players and recorders appear to be at least several years off, so for the moment HD-DVD and Blu-ray will continue to rage in this crucial market. For commercial and professional users, however, the outcome of the current DVD format war may be doubtful as many of us seek solutions elsewhere in the three-dimensional shadows and fringes of the holographic versatile disc. First-generation holographic versatile disc recorders are likely to use a green laser recording system generally due to the lower cost. A higher energy blue laser will be introduced later to achieve full capacity as advertised. In both cases, a parallel red laser is also used as a reference for precise alignment of the data beam and optics. The red laser also provides compatibility with conventional red-laser CDs and DVDs currently available in the market. On the basis of region, market is subdivided as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Some of the major players in the holographic versatile disc market are Optware Corporation, Pulstec Industrial Co., Ltd and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

