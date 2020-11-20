GPU Virtualization Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2017 -2025

GPU Virtualization Market – Overview

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a hardware that is designed to modify memory in order to accelerate the creation of image. The primary purpose of GPU is to facilitate real-time 2D/3D graphics, videos, or visual computing. GPU helps in smooth functioning of heavy videos and graphics. GPU chips nowadays often come as an embedded hardware in a computer; however, it can also be purchased independently. Primarily, the GPU is used by graphic designers; however, gaming enthusiasts or designer hobbyists also use these chips to enhance the video and image quality

A typical graphics processing unit (GPU) has storage limit and is often expensive. An efficient GPU mostly comes in the price range of USD 500-750 which is rather expensive for a mid-size company or even for an individual. Moreover, since the GPU has a storage limit, not more than one individual can efficiently use it for commercial purpose. Often, companies have to invest huge sums in this hardware. Apart from costs, there are other challenges that an organization or an individual has to face with a GPU. Such challenges include larger space requirement and requirement of powerful energy supplies. These shortcomings led to the virtualization of the graphics processing unit. The use of virtual GPU is expected to efficiently address the abovementioned challenges.

GPU Virtualization Market – Trends and Opportunities

A virtual graphics processing unit (GPU) extracts graphics on a virtual machine’s (VMs) host server rather than on a physical end-point device. A virtual GPU allows an individual to share the GPUs present in a computer system among the other applications being executed in a cluster. Therefore with a virtualized framework, numerous applications being executed in different or the same cluster node can share one or more GPUs located in other node of the cluster. Therefore, the deployment of virtual GPU is expected to reduce the total number of GPUs installed in a cluster. In addition to the significant increase in overall GPU utilization, the virtualization of GPU is also expected to dramatically reduce the total energy consumption at a premise. When an application, a power point for instance, runs without a GPU, it consumes approximately10-12% of the CPU energy and it can even go up to 30% occasionally. However with the deployment of virtual GPU, the average energy consumption is restricted to not more than 5%.

Apps and technologies that will benefit from virtual GPU are the graphic intensive applications such as Photoshop and CAD. Additionally, other applications such as Microsoft Office, web browsers, as well as modern and advance operating systems will also obtain benefits from virtual GPU.

Some of the most common industry verticals where virtualization of GPU will prove to be beneficial are education and automotive. In the education sector, students learn CAD for which GPUs are required With virtualized GPUs universities, colleges, or even schools students as well as management will be able to optimize the use of GPU. Apart from the education sector, the automotive industry is also expected to gain significantly from virtual GPU. Engineers working in the automotive industry will gain from virtualization since they no more have to ship the physical setup around the world. Other prominent industries that are expected to use a virtual GPU set up include hospitals and clinics. Apart from specific industries, an individual can also gain benefits from a virtual GPU framework. Anyone who uses web-browser, Skype (where GPUs are required) can deploy virtual GPU in order to enhance the server density and overall experience.

The GPU virtualization market is expected to be driven by growing need across industries for a framework that optimizes the use of GPU. Moreover, as and when more companies enter the market with their offerings, the overall GPU virtualization market is bound to accelerate.

The GPU virtualization market can be segmented as end-use application. On the basis of end-use application, the GPU virtualization market can be categorized into automotive, healthcare, education, media and entertainment and others

GPU Virtualization Market – Key Players

Key players in the GPU virtualization market include NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

