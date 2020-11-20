India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market is Expected to Reach 916.6 Million in 2027

The India Mobile Data Consumption Trends market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken various initiatives in 2017-18 to create a conducive environment for the growth of telecom sector in India. TRAI has given various recommendations to the government on important issues such as Cloud Services, Spectrum, Roaming, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications, regulatory framework for Internet Telephony, Net Neutrality, In-flight Connectivity and others. TRAI has also given its inputs in framing the upcoming National Telecom Policy.

India is the world’s 2nd largest telecommunications market, with 1206.2 million subscribers in 2018. Internet penetration and expansion is growing at a very fast rate in India and it is expected to rise further with availability of affordable data plans, cheaper smartphones and favorable initiatives by TRAI and government of India.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for India Mobile Data Consumption Trends in the market.

