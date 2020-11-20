Palm Leaf Containers Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

Palm Leaf Containers Market: An Overview

Food service industry is expected to witness entry of manufacturers producing disposable plates made of biodegradable materials such as palm leaves. Palm leaf containers are gaining prominence all over the world as a feasible means of becoming more environment friendly. Ban on manufacturing and single use of plastic plates in certain geographic region is offering significant opportunity for producing and selling palm leaf containers. The global palm leaf containers market caters to the enormous foodservice industry comprising of offline and online foodservice outlets serving millions of consumers around the world. Prominent market players operating in the global palm leaf containers market are innovating in terms of raw material capabilities and packaging designs that help foodservice players meet their sustainability objectives. The global palm leaf containers market is witnessing an emerging trend towards sustainable packaging solutions.

Various government and non-government associations are formulating and introducing new plans and schemes in order to support and promote use of biodegradable food containers in restaurants, especially takeaway and quick service restaurants further promoting the palm leaf containers market globally.

Palm Leaf Containers Market: Dynamics

The retail sales channel for palm leaf containers primarily targets outdoor social occasions that involve buffet tables. Outdoor social occasions such as marriages, social club meetings, community get together, etc. create considerable demand for palm leaf plates for serving food to attendees. Compartmental plate designs are popular among end users and buyers of palm leaf plates for the retail market segment.

Furthermore, rising number of multinational quick service restaurants (QSR) worldwide is leading to surge in demand for disposable containers such as palm leaf. Such food service restaurants do not invest on resources for cleaning and maintenance of serving containers. This helps chain operators reduce labor costs and utilize the existing pool of resource on enhancing the quality and customer support. Regional and domestic players worldwide are also adopting similar business concept, which is further strengthening demand for palm leaf containers market across the globe.

Food service operators offer various services such as ‘takeaway’ and drive through’ to cater to increasing number of on-the-go consumers. This is surging growth of the palm leaf containers market across the globe. With increasing urbanization and dynamic lifestyle, these food packaging formats are expected to gain popularity among consumers. This in turn is projected to significantly drive demand for palm leaf containers is projected over the next five years.

Palm Leaf Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global palm leaf containers has been segmented as:

Bowl

Plate Compartmental Plain

Tray

On the basis of end use, global palm leaf containers has been segmented as:

Restaurant

Café and Bistro

Bars & Pubs

Clubs (Sports and country clubs)

Hotel & Other accommodation facilities

Palm Leaf Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global palm leaf containers market has been segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. East Asia region is expected to grow highest in terms of CAGR, as Europe is leading and has stringent regulations towards the usage of plastic and rising consumer awareness towards biodegradability is expected to further boost the market for palm leaf containers in the region.

