DDR SDRAM Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Export Value, Volume & Trade, Sales, Pricing Forecast

Double data rate synchronous dynamic random-access memory (DDR SDRAM), a class of memory integrated circuits is used in all computing applications such as microprocessor-based systems. Increased performance of these systems has resulted in the need for more efficient, faster, larger memories. This class of memory interface makes higher transfer rates possible through strict control of the timing of clock signals and electrical data. To ensure the accurate timing, techniques such as self-calibration and phase locked loops are used. To increase transfer rates, the interface uses double pumping, which doubles data bus bandwidth without increase in clock frequency. Double pumping activates output on both the falling and rising edge (transferring data twice per cycle) of the clock pulse, resulting in double output and low clock frequency.

DDR SDRAM has evolved as an effective alternative for SDR (Single data rate) SDRAM. Its speed of processing is high compared to SDR as a result of its double pumping technique. DDR SDRAM not only increases data rates and lowers clock frequency but reduces problems such as the signal integrity requirements. All these factors are collectively supporting the demand for DDR SDRAM across the globe. The global DDR SDRAM market is projected to expand at an excellent pace over the forecast period due to these factors. The increasing application of DDR SDRAM, especially in microprocessor-based systems, is one of the crucial factors driving the global DDR SDRAM market.

However, though DDR SDRAM provides an improvement in speed, this comes at a cost of the power consumed. The power consumed is directly proportional to the number of rows that are open at any one time. In which case, to gain fastest operation speeds, the number of rows which are opened go up, thus consuming more power together. This is a major factor which is hindering the growth of the DDR SDRAM market.

The global DDR SDRAM market can be segmented based on processor, memory type, industry verticals, and region. Based on processor, the market can be segmented into PCs, graphics, consumer electronics, peripherals, servers and others. On the basis of memory type, the market can be segmented into DDR1, DDR2, and DDR3. Furthermore, on the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, telecom & IT, medical devices, and industrial electronics.

The global DDR SDRAM market on the basis of regions is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is dominated by developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to the higher manufacturing base and availability of funds for supporting the switch to operational advancements for computing applications. The adoption rate of DDR SDRAM in North America is comparatively high when compared with other regions. North America is closely followed by Europe in terms of prominent DDR SDRAM vendors. This trend can be attributed to the increasing focus on innovations obtained from research and development and advanced technologies in the developed countries. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market in the years from 2017-2025. Many organizations in growing economies such as India, China, and Japan are investing heavily in advanced computing technologies in order to gain competitive edge over their competitors. Such factors are directly or indirectly supporting the growth of the DDR SDRAM market in the region while further increasing the degree of competition among DDR SDRAM providers.

Some of the major players active in the DDR SDRAM market include Micron Technology, Inc. Hynix, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., MoSys Inc., Nanya Technology Corp., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Industrial Co., Samsung Semiconductor Inc., Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc., and Renesas Technology Corp.

