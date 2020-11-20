2020 Latin Grammy Awards Live Stream Free: Ways to Watch From anywhere on Reddit, Performers, Nominees

The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). The broadcast will also air on TNT (cable) at 7 p.m. (MEX)/8 p.m. (COL)/10 p.m. (ARG/CHI), and on Televise on Channel 5. In just three weeks, on Nov. 19, the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards will bring the best in Latin music to viewers around the globe for an evening filled with shimmering performances and speeches from the evening’s winners.

Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs Awards will not have a live audience or a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and their production teams will adhere to the strictest safety guidelines and protocols.

The Latin Grammys are voted on by The Latin Academy’s international membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.

This year’s Album Of The Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists, featuring some of the most accomplished and renowned trendsetters and worldwide ambassadors of Latin music across genres, including: Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG), Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), J Balvin (Colores), J Balvin & Bad Bunny (Oasis), Jesse & Joy Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1), Ricky Martin (Pausa), Fito Páez (La Conquista del Espacio), and Carlos Vives (Cumbiana).

Artists with multiple nominations include Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Camilo, Karol G, Kany García, Josh Gudwin, Colin Leonard, Jon Leone, Richi López, Ozuna, Alejandro “Sky” Ramírez, Residente, Julio Reyes Copello, Rosalía, Marco Masis “Tainy” and Carlos Vives.

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 18,000 entries across 53 categories, reflecting an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period. The Latin Recording Academy’s online entry process allowed members and record labels to submit product digitally during the COVID-19 pandemic and paved the way for the first-ever — and very successful — virtual screening and nominating process that enabled the participation of the large majority of voting members, regardless of their location.

Final Round Of Performers Announced For 2020 Latin GRAMMYs Latin Grammy Awards 2020 Live Stream: Watch TV Show Tonight Online Red-carpet, Winners, Performers List With only 10 days away from the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs, the Latin Recording Academy today (Nov. 9) announced the final list of performers for this year’s telecast. Spotlighting some of the leading artists in Latin music, the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will feature performances from current nominees Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, J Balvin, Camilo, Lupita Infante, Juanes, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Ricky Martin, José Luis Perales and Prince Royce. Also, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee Carla Morrison will take the stage with Ricky Martin. These artists join previously announced performers Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Calibre 50, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Alejandro Fernández, Karol G, Kany García, Guayana, Los Tigres del Norte, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Christian Nodal, Debi Nova, Fito Páez, Nathy Peluso, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra.

Alejandro Fernandez, Alex Cuba,Anuel AA,Bad Bunny,Calibre 50, Christian Nodal, Debi Nova, Fito Páez, Fito Páez, Guaynaa, Julio Reyes Copello, Kany García, Karol G, Los Tigres del Norte, Marc Anthony, Nathy Peluso, Pedro Capó, Raquel Sofía, Ricardo Montaner, Sebastián Yatra, Víctor Manuelle.

Ahead of the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs this week, GRAMMY.com dives into the records nominated for one of the most anticipated awards this year. At the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs this week, Latin music fans will find out who will take home the coveted Record Of The Year award, which recognizes the artists, producers, recording engineers and mixers and mastering engineers behind some of the biggest records this season. Ahead of the 21st Latin GRAMMY Awards, which air Thursday, Nov. 19, GRAMMY.com dives into the records nominated for one of the most anticipated awards this year.

Paid services (you may be able to get a free trial):

CBS All Access (find it here)

Hulu With Live TV (find it here)

YouTube TV (find it here)

FuboTV (find it here)

There are two official ways to watch the Grammys live stream: the CBS All Access website, and the CBS All Access app. Television streaming services like DirecTV Now and YouTube TV also offer access to a live CBS stream where you can watch the Grammys if you live in a participating media market

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards are set to take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Univision and TNT. Nicknamed “the Biggest Night in Latin Music,” the show will honor artists hailing primarily from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S.

First Round Of 2020 Latin GRAMMYs Performers Announced: Bad Bunny, Karol G, Pedro Capo & More. Today (Oct. 20), the Latin Recording Academy has announced the first round of performers for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast, and it will feature some of Latin music’s biggest names.

Only Recording Academy voting members are eligible to vote for the Grammy Awards. This means that Grammys winners are determined by the artists’, musicians’, songwriters’ and producers’ peers.

Live streaming free online Hulu TV – If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great TV channel, including Fox for Latin Grammy Awards 2020 online Sling TV – If the game is in your market, Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle offers more than 40 live TV including FOX for the DirecTV Now If you live in the United.

Streaming the awards show on CBS doesn’t just mean on your TV -with CBS All Access, you can watch the Grammys from your phone using the mobile app or on an Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Hulu + Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Roku, Xbox One or YouTube TV using a device app.

You can watch the full awards show, live, on CBS All Access (free 7-day trial). The CBS All Access App is available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Xbox One, and more.

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on the CBS website or app. For the latest 62nd annual Grammy Awards news, plus more on everything happening on TV, follow the Television category at FanSided.

Your best bet an antenna. CBS will be airing it starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you can’t get CBS via antenna, you can sign up for a free trial of CBS All Access which will be streaming it.If you have Vue or Directv Now, look to see if you have CBS as a live channel. It may be streaming on these two services. (No word if there are blackouts.)

The event, which will take place around 8:20 a.m. EST/5:20 a.m. PST can be live streamed on grammy.com and on the academy’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

If you’re on the go or simply prefer to stream the event on your computer, streaming devices or even on your mobile phone, you can do so with CBS All Access. Although its important to note that the service will cost you either $5.99 a month with limited commercials or $9.99 a month commercial free. Good news is, both services give you a one week FREE trial each so you could always cancel it after the event. ESPN+ is the official Latin Grammy Awards 2020 action broadcaster in the US. ESPN+ has long been America’s leading awards broadcaster. The show will be offered by ESPN+ as a PPV option.

Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month – Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBCSN and ESPN.

FuboTV $54.99 per month – FuboTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC as well as other channels.

YouTubeTV $49.99 per month – YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

AT& TV NOW $65 or $80 per month – AT&TV Now includes CBS, Fox, CNBC, and ESPN.

