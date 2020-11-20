Tulane vs Tulsa Live Streams Online Free Reddit

Wellcome & Watch The day of the Tulane vs Tulsa is here — and yet it remains unclear exactly who the Minnesota Timberwolves will select with the No. 1 pick.

Over the last week, prospects have gone through another round of Zoom interviews with members of the media. Some players were upfront about which teams they have met with and others preferred to keep that information in-house.

It’s still a wide-open field from pick No. 1 all the way to No. 30. Here is a look at NBC Sports Bay Area’s 2020 Mock Draft 21.1.

It feels like we’ve been evaluating these prospects for seven years, but the Tulane vs Tulsa class will finally have its moment in the sun on Wednesday and begin their NCAAF careers shortly thereafter. There is still no consensus on who will be the top pick, and pretty much every team at the top of the draft has been rumored to be shopping their pick. We could have a wild night with lots of movement or, as these things sometimes go, the buildup might lead to a whole lot of nothing.

With the moratorium on NCAAF trades being lifted Monday, the teams picking in each spot might shift, but for now, this is my final mock draft before the big day. I still think LaMelo Ball could go No. 1, but it would take a team trading up for that to happen. My final prediction is that the Wolves keep the pick and take Anthony Edwards, with Ball dropping out of the top three.

Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Australia

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 190 pounds

Age: 19

Team Needs

The T-Wolves shook things up at the deadline. Gone are Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Robert Covington, and Gorgui Dieng. Minnesota is prepared to move forward with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell as their tandem. Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez played extremely well after joining the squad via trade in February, but both are restricted, free agents. This team has depth issues at multiple positions and a blank canvas to work with.

Why Ball?

Ball met with the Timberwolves this week and then worked out in front of another group of teams, including the Warriors, who own the No. 2 overall picks. He has the exceptional court vision and passing skills, although the rest of his game needs refining, like most rookies. His shot is all over the place and his commitment on the defensive end is an issue, but this is the top tier of lead guards in this year’s draft. Minnesota can go in a bunch of different directions, but in the end, the argument could be made that Ball is the top talent in this draft and at a position of need.

It could be LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards or somebody else. Heck, Minnesota could even be swayed by a trade offer and ultimately decide to let somebody choose first.

We’ll see Wednesday night.

As I’ve said and written many times, the top five of this draft could reasonably go in just about any order. Nothing would be too surprising. But the following is my latest stab at how things could unfold.

Earlier this week, I was talking to an NCAAF executive with the primary responsibility for preparing his team for the NCAAF Draft. He pushed an interesting contention, arguing there are surely stars to be had at the top of Wednesday night’s draft but that the real takeaway — the reason he believes we may look back at it years from now as truly remarkable — is because of the abundance of real talent to be had in picks 10 through 40.

Then he said something else that underscores the unique nature of this draft in the most unique of NCAAF seasons: That this one, while offering unique opportunities, may also be the most difficult to assess in NCAAF history.

“Has [the pandemic] put us in unchartered territory and waters for the first time in our history? Absolutely, he said. “There’s always been the pre-draft camp, medical testing, interviews, scouting into March. It is all about information gathering — painting your decision-makers picture. It’s been very, very challenging.”

We may be in the information age, but this NCAAF Draft will be defined as one that hinges on an information deficit. Several NCAAF sources — general managers, executives, scouts, and other NCAAF sources — described to CBS Sports a murkiness shrouding this most unusual of drafts.

Last spring, I was talking with an NCAAF general manager with a penchant and reputation for successfully scouting future NCAAF players himself. While every organization has its own workflow and philosophy in how to properly prepare for the draft — and in whom and what to trust — most successful decision-makers prefer to have at least some first-hand time on the road evaluating would-be players.

So I asked this GM, casually, who he’d scouted, who he’d seen, who might be an interesting name to keep an eye on once March Madness and then the pre-draft combine in Chicago unfolded in the coming months.

He looked around sheepishly. “I haven’t actually gotten out yet this year,” he told me, “but I’m going soon. I’ll be on the road nonstop soon.”

A short time later, the world shut down. And that NCAAF general manager — who will make picks for his organization tonight — lost his chance to see a single would-be NCAAF player in person before making those decisions.

There are myriad of extra challenges this year in trying to pierce the normal fog inherent to evaluating teenagers and young men with an eye toward what kind of player, teammate, and person they’ll be in one, three, five years: Less accurate medical information. Zoom interviews replacing in-person get-to-know-yous. Chicago’s mid-May combine, an event with less import for top picks but value for later selections, scrapped. Traditional individual workouts that can lead to startling insights are a nonstarter. And all those games, those that some NCAAF decision-makers planned to use to play catch-up in March, that simply vanished.

NCAAF sources described a league in which many of the people making the calls tonight will be flying largely blind compared to years past.

“At a minimum, there are at least 10 to 11 people who are head of basketball ops who do little to no scouting and try to play catch-up later in the process,” one league source said. “One-third of the top decision-makers calling in picks tomorrow are doing it based on film and chance. Maybe their model is to catch up late and aggregate enough info, but this year they don’t have that.”

We’ve seen this information deficit play out on a smaller scale in years past with the game’s international talent pool. Some teams have excellent international scouts. Some don’t. Some organizations’ international scouts truly command the ear of their GM back here in the states. Some don’t.

There’s also a variance in the decision-makers’ time scouting those players themselves, and it can culminate in international players like Luka Doncic being undervalued or, conversely, someone like Frank Ntilikina going too soon.

Yes, misses happening all the time. But all of us, NCAAF talent evaluators included, have more comfort with what is known first-hand. That degree of uncertainty, larger for some teams than others, has mushroomed substantially this time around.

Drafting is difficult. It’s a kind of alchemy we like to pretend is an exact science — part intuition, part skill, part timing, part luck, part really, really hard work — leading up to draft day. There are no guarantees, but those who collect the most and best information tend to do better in the long run.

Scouts like to tell you that the tape doesn’t truly, always, tell the tale. That what a player does in the video matters more if you have the context not there — how his teammates responded to his success or failure, the posture and approach to coaching during timeouts, a player’s mood on the bench, and myriad of other tells and signs that paint a whole picture of a would-be star. Or bust. The things you need to be on hand for.

Every organization and individual has its approach. Some scout more than others. Some rely more on in-person interviews. Some believe in-person workouts — like the famous showdown between high school kid Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Cooper, in which Jerry West saw a future all-time great — are key.

Much of that is now gone.

We — fans, scouting experts, scouts, GMs, media, and NCAAF columnists — like to pretend we have it all figured out. That we’re in the know. But an NCAAF Draft, for everyone, is a game of chance.

Some are playing poker, in which skill can give you an edge. Some are playing blackjack or roulette, hoping the odds shift in their favor.

This year — in true 2020 fashion — there will be many more teams in the latter position, hoping a potentially promising if nebulous draft turns in their favor as they work with less information than they’ve ever had before.