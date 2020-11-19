Immuno-oncology Assay Market 2026 Thriving Continuously By Top Key Players Luminex Corporation,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Illumina Inc.,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,QIAGEN N.V

The global immuno-oncology assay market accounted for $2,769.50 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $ 6,179.20 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026. Immuno-oncology assays are widely being used for the diagnosis of different types of cancer. In addition, this assay provides a gain in assay dynamic range,and is used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time. Immuno-oncology assays find its application in pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, and others.

Major key players covered in this report:

– Luminex Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Illumina Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– QIAGEN N.V.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Abcam PLC

– Seegene Inc.

– Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The global immuno-oncology assay market is witnessing significant growth, owing to increase in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. These assays are used in clinical trials, as they decrease the cost of research & manual labor and increase the efficiency of experiments and therapies. Moreover, they allow to understand a compound’s response precisely intended to mimic the tumor microenvironment. Optimized cell-based assays deliver crucial information to confirm the efficiency of a drug or a compound in simple and progressively complex co-culture assays. In addition, they offer easier & faster analysis of cancer, and are automated as compared to conventional methods, thus fueling the market growth. However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labors are the major factors that hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological development of automated immuno-oncology assay is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The Global Immuno-oncology Assay Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The global immuno-oncology assay market is segmented into product, technology, indication, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into consumables and software. By technology, it is classified into immunoassay, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, and others. As per indication, it is divided into colorectal cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, bladder cancer, and others. The applications covered in the study include clinical diagnostics and research. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Consumables

– Software

By Technology

– Immunoassay

– PCR

– NGS

– Flow Cytometry

– Others

By Indication

– Colorectal Cancer

– Lung Cancer

– Melanoma

– Bladder Cancer

– Others

By Application

– Clinical Diagnostics

– Research

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

What the report features:-

1.Global analysis of Immuno-oncology Assay Market from 2019 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Immuno-oncology Assay Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2026.

3.Forecast and analysis of Immuno-oncology Assay Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

