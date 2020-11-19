Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities During 2020-2027 | Abbott,Amway,BASF SE,Bio-Tech Pharmacal,DSM

Bone and joint health supplements help in the strengthening of bones by providing the necessary amount of concentration of minerals such as calcium and others. Some of the commonly found ingredients in these supplements include glucosamine, chondroitin, silicon, and omega-3 fatty acids, among others. During recent years, the use of bone and joint health supplements has increased not just for therapeutic purposes, but also for maintaining a healthy lifestyle by individuals.

Key players:

1. Abbott

2. Amway

3. BASF SE

4. Bio-Tech Pharmacal

5. DSM

6. Glanbia plc

7. NOW Foods

8. NutriGold Inc.

9. Seroyal

10. USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

The global bone and joint health supplements market is segmented on the basis of form, ingredients, end user, and distribution channel. Based on form, the market is segmented as liquid, powder and soft gels/pills. On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented as, amino acids, botanical supplements, vitamins & minerals, and other ingredients. Based on end user the market is segmented as, men, women and senior citizen. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as health & beauty stores, pharmacies drug stores, online sales, specialty stores, and other distribution channels.

The bone and joint health supplements market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to a rise in the geriatric population and increasing incidences of bone and joint surgeries. However, the availability of substitute substances is expected to limit the growth of the bone and joint health supplements market. On the other hand, the introduction of innovative ingredients is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the bone and joint health supplements market during the forecast period.

The “Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bone and joint health supplements market with detailed market segmentation by form, ingredients, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The global bone and joint health supplements market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bone and joint health supplements market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting bone and joint health supplements market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bone and joint health supplements market in these regions.

