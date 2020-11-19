Fruit Pomace Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2027 with leading players: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG,Citrosuco S.A.,Constellation Brands, Inc.,FruitSmart, Inc.

Pomace is a solid remain of fruits such as grapes, apple, olives, or other fruit produced after pressing for juice or oil in the industries. It contains parts such as the skins, stems, pulp, seeds of the fruit. Grape pomace mostly has traditionally been used by the food processing industries to produce pomace brandy, including grappa, orujo, t?rk?lyp?linka, and zivania. In the current scenario, it is mostly used as fodder, as fertilizer, or to extract bioactive compounds like polyphenols from it. The fruit pomace is for the animal and human consumption in the case of processed food, animal feed and can also be used for the preparation of compost. The commercial use of the fruit pomace in ancient days was only for animal feed and compost, and the remaining pomace was discarded.

Key players:

1. AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

2. Citrosuco S.A.

3. Constellation Brands, Inc.

4. FruitSmart, Inc.

5. LaBuddhe Group Inc.

6. Lemon Concentrate S.L.

7.Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

8. Marshall Ingredients LLC

9. Sucocitrico Cutrale Ltd.

10. Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd.

The global fruit pomace market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, source, and end-use. Based on nature, the global fruit pomace market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of form, the fruit pomace market is segmented into powder, pellets, and paste/ wet pomace. The fruit pomace market on the basis of the source is classified into apple, citrus, banana, berries, grape, mango, and others. On the basis of end-use, global fruit pomace market is bifurcated into dairy products, food processing, beverage processing, edible oils and fats, animal feed, biofuel production, cosmetic and personal care, pectin production, and dietary supplements.

The “Global Fruit Pomace Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fruit pomace market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, source, end-use, and geography. The global fruit pomace market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fruit pomace market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fruit pomace market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fruit pomace market in these regions.

