Self-Service BI Market 2027 Top Companies, Trends And Future Prospects Details For Business Development

Self-service BI (business intelligence) is the data analytics tool that enables business users to access and work with business data. Self-service BI provides data quality management, open data-driven culture, and data visualization or discovery, henceforth, increasing demand for the BI tool that fuels the growth of the self-service BI market. Furthermore, the self-service BI help to improve organizational results, increasing response time, improving decision making, improve the allocation of resources, and reduces corporate risks, thus increasing deployment of the self-service BI, which drives the growth of the market.

Key players:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. MicroStrategy Incorporated

4. Oracle Corporation

5. QlikTech International A.B.

6. SAP SE

7. SAS Institute Inc.

8. Tableau Software

9. TIBCO Software Inc.

10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Rising adoption of the business intelligence tools among the enterprises is driving the growth of the self-service BI market. The advantage offered by the BI tool, such as non-technical users can do their data analysis; additionally, growing focus toward data-driven decisions making are some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the self-service BI market. Moreover, the rising volume of data and the growing need for in-depth data analysis are accelerating the growth of the self-service BI market. The growing implementation of the self-service BI for various business functions such as finance, marketing, sales, operations, and human resources are expected to boost the growth of the self-service BI market.

The “Global Self-Service BI Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Self-service BI industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview self-service BI market with detailed market segmentation by offering, business function, deployment type, application, end-user, and geography. The global self-service BI market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading self-service BI market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the self-service BI market.

The global self-service BI market is segmented on the basis of offering, business function, deployment type, application, end-user. On the basis offering the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis business function the market is segmented as finance, marketing, sales, operations, human resources (HR). On the basis deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis application the market is segmented as fraud and security management, sales and marketing management, predictive asset maintenance, supply chain management and procurement, customer engagement and analysis, operations management, risk and compliance management, others. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and Ecommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.

