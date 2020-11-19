Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Micro System-on-Module Market

Micro System-on-Module: Introduction
- A system on module (SOM) or computer on module (COM) is a complete chip on a single printed circuit board, containing elements such as RAM, clock, Ethernet, microprocessor, I/O controllers, and flash memory. It is a subtype of an embedded computer system.
- Micro system-on-module (SOM) is a smaller version of the system- on- module based on Intel’s Braswell architecture, which is built around a carrier board that integrates all the ports together, essential in one small personal computer.
- The size of the micro system-on-module (SOM) ranges from 52.8mm to 40mm. The product serves a broad variety of uses beginning from a calculator to engineering controls to space technology. Presently, above 2 billion micro system-on-modules are mass produced every year.
Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market: Market Dynamics
- The transformation of industrial automation is possible due to microchips and integrated circuits. Micro system-on-module (SOM) usage provides flexibility to perform hardware and software development activity simultaneously; hence, it is widely preferred by major companies such as Motorola, SUN Microsystems, Xerox, IBM, and DEC in their Blade computers.
- Several other properties such as cost saving, variety in CPU choices, and demand for reduced design by clients are small but effective factors which are propelling the micro system-on-module (SOM) market globally.
- Although demand and need for micro system-on-modules (SOM) in the market is significant, the high development cost of industrial embedded systems hinders the market growth to a certain extent.
- High demand for computing capabilities has increased the complexity of embedded systems. Manufacturers are designing micro system-on-module that use multiple cycles with more instruction set computing, which further contributes to the overall complexity of embedded systems.
Technological Advancements in Electronic Equipment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities
- Robotics and industrial automation have transformed manufacturing processes with the implementation of complex embedded systems, creating a market for more efficient and powerful SoMs. Industrial technology has progressed and include multiple capabilities such as wireless connectivity, smart sensors, and imaging; this has boosted the demand for advanced and efficient systems and is expected to provide various opportunities during the forecast period.
- Recently, industries are implementing the idea of multicore processor with different, two or more micro system-on-modules. Previously, microcontrollers were commonly used in industrial implanted systems including industrial process control, actuators, robotics, and sensors.