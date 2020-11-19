Latin Grammy 2020 Live: Awards Stream on Reddit, Watch Guide Online Music TV Show Tonight

The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards are set to take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Univision and TNT.

Nicknamed “the Biggest Night in Latin Music,” the show will honor artists hailing primarily from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the U.S. The show will be anchored in Miami, but will feature performances from cities across the globe. There will be no red carpet or live audience this year as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Similar to the Grammys, the Latin Grammys are voted on by the Latin Recording Academy, and top categories include album, song and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s hosting, presenting and performing this year.

There will be four hosts this year

Singers Victor Manuelle, Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras and actress Yalitza Aparicio will share hosting responsibilities this year.

In a tribute to salsa icon Héctor Lavoe, Manuelle will perform in the night’s opening musical number alongside Ivy Queen, Rauw Alejandro, Ricardo Montaner and Jesús Navarro.

“Can you imagine? It’s a great honor for me,” Manuelle told Billboard. “The opening will allow us to relive Héctor Lavoe’s music, the music that is in our blood, that makes us so proud and is part of our musical history and culture.”

Rivera will join Natalia Jiménez to celebrate Spanish singer Julio Iglesias in one of the tributes to Latin music icons. Mexican actor/ranchera singer Pedro Infante, Dominican star Juan Luis Guerra and Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos, a.k.a. the King, will be honored with special performances.

J Balvin leads the nominees

At last year’s Latin Grammy Awards, popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were dismissed in the show’s top categories. This year, they dominate.

Balvin scored a whopping 13 nominations, including nominations for album of the year and two for record of the year. Bad Bunny and Ozuna have nine and eight nominations, respectively.

Balvin has a chance to win his first album of the year prize — a category with 10 contenders — thanks to his fifth solo album, “Colores,” and “Oasis,” his collaborative project with Bad Bunny. Other nominees include Bad Bunny’s sophomore release, “YHLQMDLG,” as well as albums from Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, Jesse & Joy, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, Camilo and Fito Paez.

For record of the year, which also has 10 nominees, contenders include Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s global hit “Tusa” and “China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, Balvin and Marco Masis. Other nominees include Balvin’s “Rojo” and Bad Bunny’s “Vete.”

This year, the Latin Grammys added best reggaeton performance and best rap/hip-hop song categories. Nominees in the 53 categories were selected from more than 18,000 entries. Songs and albums released between June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020 were eligible for nomination.

Pitbull, Ricky Martin and J Balvin will perform

Pitbull, a.k.a Mr. Worldwide, will lead a special performance designed to honor frontline workers. Nurses, firefighters and essential workers will join the performance as part of his live band.

Performances will be held in cities across the world. Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal and Calibre 50 will perform from Guadalajara, Mexico. Argentinians Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso will be in their capital, Buenos Aires. José Luis Perales will perform from Madrid; Bad Bunny will sing from San Juan, Puerto Rico and Brazilian star Anitta will be in Rio de Janeiro.

J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Carla Morrison, Camilo, Anuel AA, Pedro Capó, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Kany García, Guaynaa, Los Tigres del Norte, Debi Nova, Raquel Sofía and Sebastián Yatra will also perform.