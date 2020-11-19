Cost Estimating Software Market Size By Product Analysis, Application, End-Users, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast Up To 2027

Cost estimating software is a tool for calculating the overall cost of a given project. Different costs calculated using cost estimating tools include, among others, labor, supplies, equipment, tools, facilities, and cost of contingency. It is an iterative method in which monetary resource approximation is measured to minimize the chances of project failure. Additionally, this software, in an extremely unpredictable scenario, provides the project managers with a competitive advantage.

One of the major factors driving the market growth is the growing need to estimate the cost of projects to reduce related expenses accurately. However, the increasing adoption of open-source cost estimation software and issues associated with the accuracy of cost estimation software might hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Further, few major trends anticipated accelerate the market growth in the coming years are growing adoption of cost estimating software in the construction industry and integration with existing technology such as Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

1. Citius Corporation

2. Loopio Inc.

3. Oracle

4. Prisync

5. ProEst

6. Proposify Inc.

7. RFPIO

8. Salesforce.com, inc.

9. Verenia LLC

10. Viewpoint, Inc.

The global cost estimating software market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on type, the cost estimating software market is segmented into: On-premise and Cloud Based. Based on industry vertical, the cost estimating software market is segmented into: Mining Industry, Construction Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Energy Industry, and Others.

Cost Estimating Software Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Key Points of Cost Estimating Software Market

Cost Estimating Software Market Overview

Cost Estimating Software Market Competition

Cost Estimating Software Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Cost Estimating Software Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cost Estimating Software Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

