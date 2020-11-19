AI in Healthcare Market Witness Highest Growth in near future | Enlitic Inc, General Vision, iCarbonX, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation

The AI in healthcare market was valued at $4,836.87million in 2019 and is projected to reach $99,491.58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.Artificial intelligence (AI) can be defined as the science and engineering adopted to design intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills on different disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Enlitic Inc

General Vision

iCarbonX

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Next IT Corp

Welltok Inc.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of AI in Healthcare industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 AI in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 AI in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global AI in Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global AI in Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 AI in Healthcare Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global AI in Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User

To Continue…..

