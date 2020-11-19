Database Software Market 2020 | Research Report CAGR Growth of 12% and Predictive Business Strategy by 2021 – Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Amazon, Redis, Teradata, Couch base

The global database software market is expected to decline from $149.2 billion in 2019 to $146.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $201.2 billion in 2023.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Amazon, Redis, Teradata, Couch base, SQLite, MongoDB, Tandem, Mark Logic, ArangoDB, MariaDB, TablePlus, EnterpriseOB, RavenDB, NCR, Pervasive Software, FileMaker Inc., Software AG, HP (Vertica System), Informatica Corporation, InterSystems, iWay Software (subsidiary of IBI), MetaMatrix (subsidiary of Red Hat), Actian Corporation

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TBRC00030207

The database software market consists of sales of database software which are used to develop, modify and maintain database records and files. This software enables users to store data in the form of tables, fields and columns and recover them directly and/or through programmatic access. Database software is used for several reasons ranging from compiling client lists, maintaining bookkeeping tasks to running online web site.

In January 2019, Microsoft acquired Citus Data for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Citus is expected to enhance and scale Microsoft’s capabilities in high-performance PostgreSQL databases. It also helps to improve performance scale for application developers as Citus is an open source extension to PostgreSQL that modifies PostgreSQL into a distributed database. Citus Data is a developer and distributor of database products. It focuses on open source PostgreSQL and on enhancing the performance of the enterprises by providing a horizontal scalable database. Citus Data was established in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, USA.

The increasing number of laws are expected to limit the growth of companies in the database software market during the forecast period. The laws include the Intellectual property (IPR) Act regime which restricts the expansion of software companies from developing countries expanding overseas and the law for software development in a number of countries do not permit the commercial distribution of any Open Source Software (OSS). The industry is also required to adhere to the new changes being made in EU’s GDPR (European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation) law which is effective since May, 25, 2018. For instance, around 60% of tech companies are not ready to comply with the EU GDPR according to a recent study as it restricts innovation in their products.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TBRC00030207

Table Of Content

1.Executive Summary

2. Database Softwares Market Characteristics

3. Database Softwares Market Size And Growth

4. Database Softwares Market Segmentation

5. Database Softwares Market Regional And Country Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Database Softwares Market

7. China Database Softwares Market

8. India Database Softwares Market

9. Japan Database Softwares Market

10. Australia Database Softwares Market

11. Indonesia Database Softwares Market

12. South Korea Database Softwares Market

13. Western Europe Database Softwares Market

14. UK Database Softwares Market

15. Germany Database Softwares Market

16. France Database Softwares Market

17. Eastern Europe Database Softwares Market

18. Russia Database Softwares Market

19. North America Database Softwares Market

20. USA Database Softwares Market

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TBRC00030207

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune