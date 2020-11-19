Procurement Analytics Market (COVID-19 Analysis)2020-2027 Is Booming Worldwide with Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future

Procurement analytics uses quantitative methods to wring out more value from purchase data for better negotiation, product pricing, and vendor management. The market is growing as individuals, small & medium scale enterprises, and large enterprises are adopting procurement analytics to improve their efficiency and productivity.

What is the Dynamics of Procurement Analytics Market?

Rapid advances in technology, digital innovation increased the need for data-driven solutions to aid them in better decision-making and this is likely to propel the business of companies operating in the procurement analytics market. Also, the increasing demand for sustainable solutions which facilitates in raising operational efficiency is expected to drive the procurement analytics market. On the other hand, the concern over data security and data privacy is negatively impacting on market growth. However, the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the need for cloud-based analytical solution are expected to create new opportunities for procurement analytics market globally.

What is the SCOPE of Procurement Analytics Market?

The “Global Procurement Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Procurement Analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Procurement Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Procurement Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Procurement Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Procurement Analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on application, the market is segmented as supply chain analytics, risk analytics, spend analytics, demand forecasting, contract management, and vendor management. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & IT, energy & utility and banking, financial services & insurance.

What is the Regional Framework of Procurement Analytics Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Procurement Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Procurement Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

