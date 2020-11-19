Global Release Liner Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis And Industry Growth Forecast 2027

Release Liner Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the release liners market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020–2024. In terms of revenue, the global release liners market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Release liners are an integral part of the manufacturing of tapes, fiber composites and medical film materials, as it prevents the sticky surface from prematurely adhering to the substrate. Use of release liners protects the adhesive applied on a label until the label is ready to use, this makes product handling easier. Release liners are coated on both sides using silicone as base release coating that provides a proper release value against the specific adhesive applied to them. Depending upon the texture and finish of the substrate, release liners are coated with extrusion or clay coatings which determine the smoothness and adhesion properties of the release liner.

Rising demand for industrial labels is a key driver for the release liner market. Labels account for a substantial share in the overall packaging industry. Release liners constitute a dominating portion of labels, thus the demand for release liners is highly correlated with that of labels and poised to increase during 2020-2024.

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront

As per TMR analysis, Asia Pacific accounts for nearly 38% of the global release liner market and is projected to continue its prominence through 2024. China and Japan account for ~40% of the Asian market. However, India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to result from the high demand for labels and tapes in the region thus creating new market opportunities for release liners companies worldwide.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Growth in Film-based Liner Fueled by Increasing Demand for No-Label Look

Increased demand for clear-on-clear labels for no-label look application in the segment such as beer, beverages, health and personal care and food has to lead the manufacturer to develop film-based release liners. Film-based release shows several advantages over paper-based release liners which includes good clarity, durability, and high thickness control. The trend is expected to increase the market share of film-based release liners over the forecast period.

High Demand from Personal Care & Healthcare Sector to Create Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers of Release Liners

Hygiene is one of the major segments in the total healthcare and medical market, representing about 79% of release liner usage, mostly paper. Healthy growth of this segment is expected to continue, owing to various demographic factors; reflecting potential growth for release liners market over the forecast period. In addition to this, in the medical market, wound care dressings, surgical drapes and medical devices use a self-adhesive laminate featuring a separate silicon-coated release liner. Around 49% of the total release liners market in this segment is being captured by films, representing a strong opportunity for the manufacturers of release liners in future.

Furthermore, the manufacturers of release liners can maximize their profits by targeting personal care products such as cosmetic patches, acne, nose pore strips & anti-wrinkle pads, which are registering high sales globally.

Release Liner Market: Competition Landscape

In the global market report for release liners, the competition landscape is discussed in detail. Key players profiled in the release liners market are Mondi Plc, Avery Denison Corporation, 3M Company, Gascogne Laminates SA, UPM Raflatac, Rayven Inc., and Loparex Holding B.V. These companies account for nearly 15-25% of the global market. However, several players in Asia are emerging as prominent regional players, these regional players are anticipated to shape the regional dynamics of the market by offering release liners at competitive prices.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Release Liner Market

Global Release liner Market: Segmentation

Release liner Market, by Application

Envelopes & Packaging

Graphic Arts

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Pressure Sensitive Label Stock

Tapes

Release liner Market, by Labeling Technology

Adhesive Applied

In Mold

Pressure Sensitive Labeling

Sleeving

Release liner Market, by Substrate

Film

Glassine

Polyolefin

Clay Coated

Art Paper

Release liner Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights to thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/