North America Nanocopper Oxide Market 2019 to Perceive Biggest Trend and Opportunity with Key Players American Elements, Inframat Corporation, nanoComposix, Nanoshel LLC

The North America Nanocopper Oxide market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The nanocopper oxide market was valued at US$ 26,527.3thousand in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 85,892.9thousand by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2027.Factors driving the market growth include increasing demand for nanocopper oxidein the production of electronic equipment, and increasing use of metal oxide nanoparticles in paints and coatings. However, thehigh level of toxicity associated with nanocopper oxiderestrains the market growth.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Nanocopper Oxide in the market.

North America Nanocopper Oxide Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By EndUser

Electricals and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Catalysts

Energy Storage

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

American Elements

Inframat Corporation

nanoComposix

Nanoshel LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

SkySpringNanomaterials Inc.

Strem Chemicals Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the nanocopper oxidemarket are American Elements; Inframat Corporation; nanoComposix; Nanoshel LLC; Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.; SkySpringNanomaterials Inc.; Strem Chemicals Inc.; and US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

