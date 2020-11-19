Global Flow Cytometry Market Research Report 2020

The global flow cytometry market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Flow cytometry stands for a biophysical, laser-based technology that processes and analyzes various physical traits of cell or particles suspended in a fluid when passed through a laser beam. This technique is prominently used for cell counting, cell sorting, determining cell characteristics and function. Flow cytometry is also adopted for detecting the presence of microorganisms, biomarkers, protein engineering, and disease-causing pathogens.

The high prevalence of chronic blood-related diseases, such as cancer and HIV-AIDS, which require toxicity testing of the blood, is primarily driving the demand for flow cytometry. Furthermore, the increasing need for accurate, rapid, and sensitive prognosis techniques for disease diagnosis is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing focus on stem cell-based research activities, along with the increasing adaptation of recombinant DNA technology for antibody production, is further propelling the adoption of flow cytometry. Additionally, various technological advancements have led to the integration of flow cytometers with artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the increasing investments for the development of innovative cytometry devices for high-throughput multifunctional analysis are further expected to catalyze the market for flow cytometry.

Breakup by Product and Service:

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Accessories

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Stem Cell Therapy

Organ Transplantation

Hematology

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

