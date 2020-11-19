Asia Pacific Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: Trends Research and Projections for 2019 – 2027

The Asia Pacific Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Photoresists are light-sensitive polymeric resins mainly used in the production of printed circuit boards, printing plates, flat-panel liquid crystal displays, magnetic recording heads, and micro electromechanical systems (MEMS). These components serve as masking materials for the transfer of images into an underlying substrate via etching processes. Photoresist ancillaries are materials such as photoresist strippers, anti-reflective coatings, developers, and edge bead removers used along with photoresist.

The photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are used in wiring configuration of multi-layered semiconductors used in the manufacturing computers, laptops, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances. The electronic industry is witnessing steady growth in developed and developing countries. The companies operating in this field use photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in products such as advanced telephones, computer systems, and related accessories, televisions and home entertainment equipment, and electronic control and monitoring devices, which have applications in many industrial and scientific areas.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia Pacific photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market was valued at US$ 1,919.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,205.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Factors driving the market growth include the growth in the semiconductor industry and increasing demand for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries from various applications. However, the regulation by various agencies upon the use of raw materials in photoresist ancillary products is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

Key Market Segments

By photoresist type, the ArF immersion photoresist segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in 2018. In terms of photoresist ancillaries type, the anti reflective coatings segment held the largest share of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in 2018. In terms of application, in 2018, the semiconductors and IC’s segment held the most significant market share of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market in Asia Pacific.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing the Asia Pacific photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market report are MERCK KGaA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD., Micro Resist Technology GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., DJ Microlaminates, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, and JSR Corporation.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries in the market.

Asia Pacific Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Photoresist Type

ArF Immersion Photoresist

ArF Dry Photoresist

KrF Photoresist

G-line and I-line Photoresist



By Photoresist Ancillaries Type

Anti-reflective Coatings

Remover

Developer

Others



By Application

Semiconductors and ICs

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others



By Country

China

South Korea

Taiwan

Japan

Rest of APAC



Company Profiles

MERCK KGaA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

DJ Microlaminates, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

JSR Corporation

