North America Adult Diapers Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2019 – 2027

The North America Adult Diapers market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The US is among the major market for healthcare and hygiene products in North America. Adult diapers are being increasingly used due to the growing awareness regarding personal hygiene among the people. The escalating population and rising spending capacities have been other factors that contribute to the rise and expansion of the adult diapers market in this region. Shelter homes for elderly population, which are operating in an increasingly large number, are among the major adult diaper demand generators. The US has also reported the rising cases of Adult Baby-Diaper Lovers (ABDL) phenomena.

For North America Adult Diapers market, Business Market Insights researchers observed that there has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure in the European countries during the past few years. In this region, Germany has a history of manufacturing high diagnostic imaging technologies, precision medical instruments and others. As per Eurostat in 2016, healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 352 billion. Medical technologies are the priority of Healthcare/Life Sciences (HCT) industry. Whereas the healthcare expenditure of France was recorded as the second highest which was around EUR 257 billion, followed by the United Kingdom EUR 234 billion.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Adult Diapers in the market.

North America Adult Diapers Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Adult Diapers Market, by Product Type

Pant Type

Pad Type

Tape Type

Others

North America Adult Diapers Market, by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

North America Adult Diapers Market, by End User

Household

Hospitals

Others

Company Profiles

Domtar Corporation

Drylock Technologies

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Essity

Ontex

Principle Business Enterprises

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Abena

Health Care Products Inc.

