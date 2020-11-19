Asia Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market Is Growing Rigorously with Major Players: Cortec Corporation, Smart Solve Industries, Harke Group, Mondi Group

The Asia Pacific Water Soluble Packaging market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind harmless and non-toxic aqueous solution are used in making water soluble packaging. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance makes them a favorable packaging material in various industries. Polyvinyl alcohol is an odorless and colorless polymer, which possess high tensile strength, flexibility, non-toxic, and adhesive properties. Packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals are done using water soluble packaging. Additionally, sustainable packaging is produced from biodegradable raw materials and help in reducing the environmental pollution.

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical and material industry is one of the major industries that are facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in the Asia Pacificis affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods.

All these factors are anticipated to affect the chemical & materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and other industries and thus act as a restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months. The consequence and impact of COVID-19 in the Asia Pacific can be even worse depending upon the spread of the virus. The government of Asia Pacific is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, which in turn is impacting the revenue generated by the market. The prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak would drastically impact the region’s airport connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving forecasted growth prospects. Such closures are anticipated to negatively impact market growth during the forecast period. Till now, China has the highest number of COVID -19 confirmed cases.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Water Soluble Packaging in the market.

Asia Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Water soluble packaging market in APAC– By Raw Material

Polymers

Fibers

Surfactants

Water soluble packaging market in APAC – By Product Type

Pouches

Films

Bags

Others

Water soluble packaging market in APAC – By Solubility Type

Hot Water Soluble

Cold Water Soluble

Water soluble packaging market in APAC – By Application

Industrial

Residential

Company Profiles

Cortec Corporation

Smart Solve Industries

Harke Group

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mondi Group

Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Kelin PVA Water Soluble Films Co., Ltd

