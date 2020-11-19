Natural Gas Generator Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Size, Type, Application, Trends, Outlook 2025 and Key Players – Caterpillar, GE Energy, Cummins

The Natural Gas Generator Market report explores and analysis the essential factors, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, sales volume, growth rate etc. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Natural Gas Generator Market based on company, product type, applications and key regions.

A widely used and efficient means of generating power is by using a natural gas generator. Natural gas can be used to power both emergency and portable generators and is regarded as being one of the most affordable and effective fuels among non-renewable resources for power generation. In terms of affordability, coal is perhaps the only fuel that is less expensive. However, one of the biggest disadvantages of coal is that it is a high pollutant.

Key Companies

– Caterpillar

– GE Energy

– Cummins

– Dresser-Rand (part of Siemens)

– Generac

– Kohler

– MTU Onsite Energy

– Himoinsa

– Doosan

– Ettes Power

– Jinan Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd. (JDEC)

– Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co.,Ltd.

– Zibo Diesel Engine Parent Company

Market by Type

– Below 20KW

– 20 KW to 100 KW

– 101 KW to 500 KW

– 501 KW to 1 MW

– 1 MW to 2 MW

– Above 2MW

Market by Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Distributed Generation

– Others

By Region

– Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

– Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

– North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

– Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

– South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This report presents the worldwide Natural Gas Generator Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

