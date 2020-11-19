US$4.21 Bn of Revenue Profit to Seen by Track and Trace Solutions Market during 2019-2024| OPTEL Group, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Systech International Inc and more.

Latest research report on “Track and Trace Solutions Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to reach US$ 4.21 Billion by 2024 from US$ 2.16 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.2%. This report spread across 301 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 264 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Track and Trace Solutions Market:

OPTEL Group (Canada)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US)

Systech International Inc. (US)

TraceLink Inc. (US)

Antares Vision (Italy)

SAP (US)

Xyntek Inc. (US)

Adents International (France)

SEA Vision Srl (Italy)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Uhlmann Group (Germany)

Jekson Vision (India)

On the basis of product, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into software, hardware components, and standalone platforms. The standalone platforms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“The Tracking, Tracing, and Reporting Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period.”

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization; aggregation; and tracking, tracing, and reporting solutions. The tracking, tracing, & reporting solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the increasing number of regulations such as DSCSA, UDI, and Medical Device Reporting (MDR) for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

“APAC Region is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period.”

The APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the expanding pharmaceutical market and the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs as they move from manufacturing to the consumer are the key drivers for market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape of Track and Trace Solutions Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

2.1 Track and Trace Hardware Components & Standalone Platforms Market

2.2 Track & Trace Software Market Leadership Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

4 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

5 Vendor Dive

5.1 Visionary Leaders

5.2 Innovators

5.3 Emerging Companies

5.4 Dynamic Differentiators

6 Competitive Leadership Mapping – Start-Up/SME

6.1 Progressive Companies

6.2 Starting Blocks

6.3 Responsive Companies

6.4 Dynamic Companies

7 Competitive Situations and Trends

7.1 Product Launches

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Expansions

