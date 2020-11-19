US$19.8 Bn of Revenue Profit to Seen by Synthetic Biology Market during 2020-2025| Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc and more.

Latest research report on “Synthetic Biology Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Synthetic Biology Market is projected to reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%.Factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing, increasing R&D funding and initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market are propelling the growth of this market.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Synthetic Biology Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Ginkgo Bioworks (US)

Amyris Inc. (US)

Intrexon Corporation (US)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)

Twist Bioscience (US)

Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US)

Codexis Inc. (US)

Synthego Corporation (US)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US)

ATUM (US)

TeselaGen (US)

Arzeda (US)

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc. (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

“The oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on tools, the market has been segmented into oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, xeno-nucleic acids, and synthetic cells. In 2019, the oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“The genome engineering segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement and modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, bioinformatics technologies.

“The industrial applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the synthetic biology market is segmented into medical, industrial, food & agricultural, and environmental applications. The industrial applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising applications of synthetic biology in producing renewable energy, biomaterials & green chemicals, and enzymes.

Competitive Landscape of Synthetic Biology Market:

