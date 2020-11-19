Trending report on Digital Multimeter Market: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

Latest research report on “Digital Multimeter Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Digital Multimeter Market size is projected to reach US$ 1,047 Million by 2024 from an estimation of US$ 847 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 178 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 35 figures is now available in this research.

“The handheld segment is expected to dominate the digital multimeter market in 2019”

The handheld digital multimeter segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for portable testing and measurement devices in various countries across the globe. Owing to the versatility and portability of handheld digital multimeters, these are widely used as a standard diagnostic tool by technicians operating in various end-use industries.

“The auto-ranging type is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The auto-ranging segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR) during the forecast period due to its ease of use. Auto-ranging multimeters are relatively simple to use and can be operated without prior technical knowledge. They can seamlessly measure similar electrical parameters of different ranges without manual adjustments.

“Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global digital multimeter market”

Asia Pacific currently leads the global digital multimeter industry, followed by Europe and North America. Some of the world’s largest electronic manufacturing companies, such as Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic, operate from Asia Pacific owing to the availability of cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials.

Major Vendors profiled in the Digital Multimeter Market include are Fluke Corporation (US), Tektronix (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Yokogawa (Japan), GossenMetrawatt (Germany), Hioki (Japan), FLIR Sytems(US) and National Instruments (US).