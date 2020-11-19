$ 64.6 Billion Worth “Thermal System Market”, Led by Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH and more.

Latest research report on “Thermal System Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Thermal System Market for automotive is projected to reach US$ 64.6 Billion by 2027 from an estimated US$ 49.3 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players- Denso Corporation (Japan), Hanon Systems (South Korea), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France) and BorgWarner (USA).

The high production of passenger cars globally is making the segment largest market for thermal system. Factors such as increased population and rising purchasing power have increased the demand for passenger cars globally. Additionally, increase in penetration of advanced comfort features, stringent government regulations for vehicle emission and advancement in thermal system solutions is expected propel the market of passenger cars in future.

Mild Hybrid vehicle is estimated to be the fastest growing market for the period 2019-2027. The slowdown of diesel-powered vehicles and restrictions on CO2 targets has driven the mild hybrid market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 40%, Tier II – 10%, and Tier OEM – 50%

By Designation: C Level – 40%, D Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, and Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Thermal System Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Terminology

3.2 Visionary Leaders

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3.5 Emerging Companies

3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

3.8 Right to Win

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Developments/Launches

4.2 Expansion, 2017–2019

4.3 Partnerships/Contracts, 2017–2019

