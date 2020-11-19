Trending Report on Aircraft Electrification Market Is Growing Significantly | Honeywell International Inc, Safran, Thales Group and more.

Latest research report on “Aircraft Electrification Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2900271

Key Players- Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran (France), Thales Group (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), GE Aviation (US), Raytheon Company (US), AMETEK (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), BAE Systems (UK), Radiant Power Corporation (US), EaglePicher Technologies LLC (Canada), Astronics Corporation (US), Pioneer Magnetics (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS AEROSPACE (US), Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Avionic Instruments, LLC (US), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US).

The Aircraft Electrification Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022 to US$ 8.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 177 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

Based on system, the propulsion systems segment is projected to lead the aircraft electrification market by 2030. Penetration of electric components in propulsion systems is projected to enhance the power for take-off, thereby enabling the replacement of turbofans with liquid-cooled electric motors.

The business & general aviation segment is expected to witness higher growth compared to other segments in the aircraft electrification market. The significant market growth of the segment is attributed to increasing aircraft electrification projects for domestic air transport.

Competitive Landscape of Aircraft Electrification Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Contracts

4.3 Other Strategies

Ask for 20% Discount on this research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2900271

Reason to access this report:

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft electrification market and its sub segments.