Blood Culture Test Market Research Report 2020-2025: Market Segmentation by Product, Testing Method, Application and Region

​According to a new report by IMARC Group, the global blood culture test market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

A blood culture test is conducted to diagnose bacterial, fungal, and mycobacterial infections in the blood. It identifies various microorganisms in the blood sample and prevents the development of sepsis. The culture test helps in determining typical pathogens in the blood and possible ways to treat them. It utilizes blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, automated blood culture systems, and supporting laboratory equipment.

Market Trends

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has predominantly catalyzed the demand for blood culture tests to combat disease transmission. Several medical laboratories, diagnostic centers, and other healthcare facilities are widely adopting these tests to identify the presence of antibodies in the blood and isolate the infected individuals. The rising geriatric population, along with the growing consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of infectious diseases, is further bolstering the market growth. The increasing healthcare expenditures, along with the growing number of R&D activities in the medical sector, are also proliferating the growth of the blood culture test market.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://bit.ly/2BUtxI7

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Testing Method:

Conventional

Automated

Market Segmentation by Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology

Proteomic Technology

Others

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/2M8FID1

Market Segmentation by Application:

Bacterial Infection

Fungal Infection

Mycobacterial Infection

Breakup by End-User:

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Biomérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Luminex Corporation, Merck Group, Siemens Healthineers AG, Roche Diagnostics, T2 Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal