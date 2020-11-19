The Butylene glycol market to witness an incremental CAGR between 2020 and 2030

Butylene Glycol is a colorless organic alcohol liquid. It is used as skin conditioner, a solvent and product thinning agent in the formulation of eye and facial makeup, hair and bath products personal cleanliness products, fragrances, shaving and skin care products. Butylene Glycol serves as a humectant to hydrate the skin and therefore it is used in many beauty products that includes lotions, sunscreens, creams, moisturizers and cosmetics.

The safety and usage of butylene glycol has been well documented and approved by agencies as the US FDA, the US EPA, and the CTFA (The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association). The Cosmetic Ingredient Review board has evaluated research along with several toxicology tests that are concerned with butylene glycol and has declared it safe to be used in cosmetics products. Butylene Glycol causes minimal to mild skin irritation but does not cause sensitization. According to FDA, butylene glycol is allowed to be used as indirect food additives, for example, it may be used in polymeric coatings in contact with food.

Butylene glycol is a preservative that helps to keep products well-formed and moist. It is also used to make construction materials as it is resistant to humidity. In construction materials, it is used to make molding and materials for boats, sheets and boards from polyester plastics. Butylene glycol has a lighter texture as compared to propylene glycol.

Butylene Glycol helps to prevent crystallization of insoluble components in cosmetic. Butyl Glycol has the ability to stabilize volatile compounds that includes flavors and fragrances and fix it in cosmetic formulations and to hold back the loss of aroma. Increasing number of working women, high disposable income, changing lifestyles are driving the growth of cosmetics and beauty products, which is a major application of Butylene glycol.

The drivers for this market include changing social structure and attitude and increasing mobility. Also, increasing awareness of beauty products by way of aggressive advertising along with free samples provided for first time use is further driving the growth of cosmetic industry, thereby driving butylene glycol market. Women no longer reserve the use of cosmetics for special occasions rather it has become a regular part of everyday routine. All these factors are driving the growth of butylene glycol market during the forecast period (2015-2020).

Global Butylene Glycol market is segmented by: application, and by region.

Butylene Glycol By Application: Cosmetics Skin Care Products Eye Care Products Hair Products Food Additive Industrial Applications (Unsaturated polyester resins, Alkyd resin paints, Resins for polyurethane Plasticizers, Solvents of high boiling point)

Butylene Glycol By Region: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Japan Asia Pacific (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The global Butylene Glycol market is estimated to witness significant growth for the forecast period (2015 to 2025). Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. European market is the leading market in terms of consumption for Butylene Glycol. China market for beauty and personal care products is forecasted to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization in this country. Rising investments in the manufacturing sector and flourishing cosmetics industry is driving the growth of the butylene glycol market in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the major players of the global Butylene Glycol market are: Kyowa Hakko Europe GmbH, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Energy Co., Ltd., Oxea, Daicel Corporation, and others.

