Global Precision Agriculture Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

“The Precision Agriculture market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Precision Agriculture market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Precision Agriculture market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Precision Agriculture industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Precision Agriculture Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Precision Agriculture market covered in Chapter 4:, Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Ag Leader Technology, Iteris, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Bayer CropScience AG, AgJunction Inc., CropMetrics, AGCO Corporation, Farmers Edge, Inc.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Precision Agriculture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Hardware, Software, Services
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Precision Agriculture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others
Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Precision Agriculture Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Precision Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Precision Agriculture Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Precision Agriculture Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Precision Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Yield Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Field Mapping Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Crop Scouting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Weather Tracking & Forecasting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 Irrigation Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.7 Inventory Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.8 Farm Labor Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Precision Agriculture Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continue…
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.