Cognitive Assessment and Training Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period 2019 -2028

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Overview

The cognitive assessment and training market may bank greatly on aspects like heightened literacy rates and enhanced economic conditions. Cognitive assessment training and tests offered by various providers aid students to help in achieving their academic objectives smoothly. A cognitive assessment test determines the psychological functions of an individual and the pace of information processing in the brain. Growing awareness relating to brain fitness, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements may help the cognitive assessment and training market to garner substantial growth across the forecast period of 2019-2028

This report offers useful breakthroughs that influence the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market positively. It also focuses on various parameters such as key trends, competitive structure, regional assessment, etc. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different growth aspects of the cognitive assessment and training market in a well-ordered manner.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Competitive Outlook

The penetration of advanced technologies in cognitive assessment and training market augurs well for increasing the growth rate. Key players are majorly focusing on developing mobile applications and software equipped with the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Research and development activities are also being carried on a large scale for gaining innovative insights into the cognitive assessment and training market. Startups are entering the cognitive assessment and training market with cutting-edge technology-based cognitive assessment and training platforms, thus competing fiercely with key players.

Mergers and acquisitions are common in this highly fragmented landscape for sustaining the market position of various players involved in the cognitive assessment and training market. Some well-established players in the cognitive assessment and training market are Pearson PLC, CogniFit Ltd., Signant Health, Brain Resource Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., Posit Science Corp., and Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Latest Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the shutting down of various schools and educational institutions. Patients diagnosed with various diseases also prefer home care and telehealth assessment due to the growing threat of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Therefore, technology will play an important role in shaping the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market across the forecast period.

A group of researchers recently designed three mobile-based games namely Gwakkamolé, All you can E.T., and CrushStations that help in improving cognitive ability of individuals; Such developments indicate the growing use of entertaining platforms like games to improve cognitive ability

Philips recently launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-based cognitive assessment platform Intellispace Cognition for assessing cognitive impairments due to neurological conditions

Researchers are testing new approaches for detecting delirium, a complex cognitive disorder, through cognitive assessment. Novel insights in a variety of disorders may bring great growth opportunities for the cognitive assessment and training market

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Regional Analysis

The cognitive assessment and training market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America may display roaring growth across the forecast period due to factors such as increasing awareness about cognitive assessment and training, strong health infrastructure, and the humungous emergence of startups in the region.

Advanced healthcare policies may also play an important role in molding the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market in North America. The burgeoning demand for enhancing brain neuroplasticity is also gaining considerable momentum across the U.S. and Canada. The aforementioned factors may assure significant growth for North America across the forecast period. Asia Pacific may also report stable growth owing to significant technological advancements in certain countries, an example being China.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

