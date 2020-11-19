Hermetic Packaging Market is Expected to Reach US$ 6.19 Bn in 2027 | Ametek, Egide, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies and Materion Corporation

Latest market study on “Hermetic Packaging Market to 2027 by Product (Passivation Glass, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Glass-to-Metal Sealing, Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing); Application (Transistors, MEMS, Sensors, Lasers, Photo Diodes, Airbag Ignitors, Others); Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the hermetic packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027 from US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Hermetic packaging provides reliable protection for sensitive electronic components against various environmental conditions such as atmospheric pressure, dirt, moisture, and other natural hazards. These factors could severely affect the working of electrical connections and damage the delicate electronics used in various industries. Hermetic packaging is made of materials such as glass and ceramics that offer long continuity life to electronic components and made them safe. With increasing technological advancements in various industries, the pressure of high performance is driving manufacturers to innovate and produce electronics that could sustain in harsh environmental conditions.

In the automotive industry, hermetic packaging are used to protect sensors that are used in airbag equipment and rollover devices. In the medical industry, hermetics are used in pacemakers, hearing devices, RFID transponder devices, and other implantable medical devices. In the telecommunications industry, hermetic packaging is used to protect delicate electronic circuitry in telecom infrastructure. Hence, industries such as automotive, medical and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are driving the demand of hermetically packaged component during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period. The fast growth of hermetic packaging market in APAC is attributed to the large presence of electronics manufactures in China, Japan and South Korea. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan and South Korea, makes Asia pacific one of the most promising market for the growth of hermetic packaging. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the hermetic packaging market players during 2019–2027.

The global market for hermetic packaging market is segmented based on the parameters such as product application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on product, the Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS) segment dominates the hermetic packaging market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of application, Transistors segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, based on industry vertical, Aerospace segment led the market with the maximum market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large hermetic packaging manufacturers and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering hermetic packaging market include Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others. Several other companies are also offering these hermetic packaging for various end-uses, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Aerospace and Defense industry is driving the demand for hermetic packaging worldwide

The global aerospace and defense industry is experiencing a strong growth owing to factors such as growing passenger travel demand and increasing military expenditure in countries such as China and the US. With rising geopolitical tensions in various regions, the aerospace and defense industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With the growing demand for application-specific customized solutions and high safety and reliability requirements, aerospace and defense industry provides a positive demand outlook for hermetically packaged electronic components. Various companies such as SCHOTT AG and AMETEK, Inc. offers hermetic packages for safeguarding sensitive electronic components used in the aerospace and defense industry. Hence, factors such as increasing commercial and military aircraft production and rising spending on defense/military equipment are anticipated to drive the demand of hermetically protected electronic components in the global aerospace and defense industry.

Rising trend of component miniaturization to fuel the demand for innovative packaging solutions

The trend of increasing miniaturization of electronic components has become a major concern for packaging solution providers worldwide. The constant technology advancements in various industries are pushing manufacturers to implement miniaturization in order to cope up with rising demands of industries such as aerospace, electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Hence, it has become a necessity for hermetic packaging providers to bring solutions which can support such miniaturized electronic components. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the hermetic packaging market in the coming years.

Product Insights

The hermetic packaging market on the basis of product is segmented into passivation glass, transponder glass, reed glass, glass-to-metal sealing (GTMS), and ceramic-to-metal sealing (CerTMS). The glass-to-metal sealing product is the leading segments with the highest market share. Further, ceramic-to-metal sealing is anticipated to witness immense growth in the hermetic packaging market during the forecast period.

Industry Vertical Insights

The hermetic packaging market on the basis of industry vertical is segmented into aerospace, medical, telecommunications, consumer electronics, military & defense, automotive, and others. The aerospace industry vertical is the major adopter of hermetic packaging solutions owing to the increasing demand for critical applications in aircraft and space applications including spacecraft guidance system, and satellites. Further, military & defense is also witnessing immense growth in the demand for hermetic packaging solutions.

Application Insights

The application segment of hermetic packaging market is bifurcated into lasers, photo diodes, airbag ignitors, MEMS, transistors, sensors, and others. The hermetic packaging market by application was led by transistors segment which held maximum market share and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The hermetic packaging of transistors helps in increasing the longevity and reliability of these transistors by making them resistant to harsh external environment conditions. The demand of hermetically packaged transistors is driven by applications in extreme environment industries such as military and defense, where these transistors are used in switching power supplies, inverters, and motor controls among many others.

