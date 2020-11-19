Distribution Automation Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast To 2027 | ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, XYLEM and Siemens

Rise in generation of renewable energy is leading to rise in the distribution automation system globally during forecast period. In the total energy mix, the share of renewables is increasing, driving the global Distribution Automation market up significantly. Besides, it has been noted that existing infrastructure is ageing and as that demands for an upgrade, it is good news for the distribution automation market all the way.

Communication technologies are experiencing revolutionary advancement and so is Internet of Things (IoT), which is a solid foundation to build the future of automation on as it has the capacity of smoothening creases from planning, processes and outcomes. Besides, precision and accuracy will improve with further rise in the field. Also, as advancement in technology leads to lower maintenance cost and high efficiency, market for the distribution automation will only see a higher upward curve over the forecast period.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Distribution Automation Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Distribution Automation Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. ABB

2. Schneider Electric

3. Eaton

4. XYLEM

5. Siemens AG

6. ITRON

7. Hubbell

8. Toshiba

9. Mitsubishi Electric

10. GE

The report analyses factors affecting the Distribution Automation Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Distribution Automation Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Distribution Automation Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Distribution Automation Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

The global distribution automation market is segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, and utility. On the basis of component, market is segmented as field services, software, and services. On the basis of communication technology, market is segmented as Wired Communication Technology, and Wireless Communication Technology. On the basis of utility, market is segmented as public utility, and private utility.

