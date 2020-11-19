Labelling and Coding Machinery Market Insights by 2027

Labelling and Coding Machinery Market: An Overview

Over recent years, governing bodies are continually imposing regulations regarding the labelling of packaging materials to ensure the safe handling and security of the material. Therefore, the labelling and coding manufacturers are compelling the niche market to follow government regulations and avoid penalties. Such labelling and coding also help to ensure safe transportation and reduce the piracy threat of the product. The manufacturers are using the technological advancements such as barcodes, QR codes to track the products which are useful to know various properties of the product which includes directions of usage, condition of the product and its date of manufacturing & expiry. Such traceability is useful in food & beverage products, automotive products, and aerospace products which is why it is expected that the global labelling and coding machinery market to grow during the forecast period.

Labelling and Coding Machinery Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the global labelling and coding machinery market are identity & security protection, tracking of product during transportation, recent developments in technological advancements which is useful in easy handling the product, increase in the automation industry and the growing need of packaging solutions. Other factors such as self-branding or self-promotion of the product, use of graphics, lamination to attract the consumers are also some other key driving forces which drive the global labelling and coding machinery market.

The factors which restrain the global labelling and coding machinery market are cost of machinery and cost of labelling as it depends on type of labelling, its size, amount of details required and specifications of the labelling. The manufacturers are expected to consider the labelling and coding as an additional cost since it majorly designed and implemented for the sake of consumers than that of seller.

Labelling and Coding Machinery Market: Segmentation

The labelling and coding machinery market is segmented on the basis of type of end-use, technology, type of machinery and type of labellers

The labelling and coding machinery market is segmented on the basis of technology as

CIJ printing and coding

Laser coding and marking

Thermal inkjet

Thermal transfer overprinting

The labelling and coding machinery market is segmented on the basis of type of machinery as

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

The labelling and coding machinery market is segmented on the basis of type of labellers as

Self-adhesive or pressure sensitive labellers

Shrink sleeve labellers

Glue based labellers

The labelling and coding machinery market is segmented on the basis of type of end-use as

Manufacturing Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal care and Cosmetics Healthcare

Packaging

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

E-commerce

Chemicals

Automotive

Labelling and Coding Machinery Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe especially Germany are the major contributors in the labelling and coding machinery market and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region and particularly, China, Japan and India are expected to grow substantially as compared to other geographical regions due to increasing in customary regulations to ensure the protection & security of the product and reduce the piracy. The market in this region is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle-East & Africa regions are expected to grow at a moderate pace in the labelling and coding machinery market due to their emerging economies and growth in the industrial area in their specific regions.

Labelling and Coding Machinery Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in labelling and coding machinery market are Krones AG, ProMach, Inc., Sacmi Imola S.C., Salzgitter AG, Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A., and I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Quadrel Labeling Systems, and Fuji Seal International, Inc. HERMA, KHS, Marchesini Group, Zebra, SATO, TSC, Brother, TEC, Epson, Printronix, Cab, Godex. Danaher Corporation, ATD Marking Systems, ID Technology, Inkjet Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Dover Corporation, Diagraph Group, Matthews International Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences plc, and Overprint Packaging Ltd.

