DC Motors Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2025: Persistencemarketresearch Study

DC Motors Market: Introduction

DC motors are one of the rotating electrical machines which can convert electrical energy (DC (Direct Current)) into mechanical energy. The most common types of DC Motors works on the forces generated by magnetic fields. Almost every type of DC motors has some internal mechanism, which is either electromechanical type or electronic type, so as to change the direction of current flow periodically in part of the motor.

The DC motors consists of various parts such as a stationary set of magnets located in the stator and an armature consists of one or more windings made up of insulated wire, and these winding wrapped around a soft iron core that focuses the magnetic field. The windings normally have various turns throughout the core, and in case of large motors, there can be several parallel paths for current flow. Additionally, both the ends of the winding wire are then connected to a commutator, which allows each armature coil to get energized in turn and allow connection of the rotating coils with the external power supply by brushes.

There are three types of DC Motors, which are series DC motor, shunt DC motor, and compound DC motor. Whereas, series DC motors are mainly used when high starting torque is needed and speed variations are possible, such as in Cranes, Traction system, air compressors, Sewing machine, Vacuum Cleaner, etc. And, shunt motors are mainly used when constant speed is needed and where starting conditions are simple. The numerous applications of shunt DC motors are in Centrifugal Pumps, Lathe Machines, Blowers, Fans, Conveyors, Weaving Machine, Lifts, Spinning machines, etc. Similarly, compound motors are generally used when high starting torque and proper constant speed is needed such as in Shears, Presses, Conveyors, Rolling Mills, Elevators, Heavy Planners, etc.

DC motors are used for numerous applications such as electric car windows, electric razors, and remote control cars. Also, small DC Motors can be used in toys, tools, and various appliances and moreover, they are having applications in industrial processes such as welding processes, electrolytic processes, and various motors drives. The simple design of DC Motors and its reliability makes them suitable for many different uses. Some of the advantages of DC Motors are that they are it is easy to design, available in low cost and simple designs, and they offer excellent control over speed.

DC Motors Market: Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing automotive production, industrial development, increasing demand for electric vehicles, advancement in the motor-drive technologies, large-scale production of electric vehicles, improving standards of living, rising income levels, etc. are predicted to impel the production of electronic appliances and motor vehicles, which in turns, drive the demand for DC motors market. Additionally, some growing characteristics of automotive features such as adjustable mirrors, motorized seats, and sunroof systems are bolstering the market of DC motors during the forecast period.

Furthermore, many manufacturing companies are moving towards the development of new integrated motor drive technology, along with the focus reducing cost, rising efficiency and manufacturing it in small, modular and compact for small applications, is the trend of the industry of DC motors market. However, there are some challenges also, that can restraint the market of DC motor, which includes the high cost of the product and its failure in some applications such as Hall Effect Sensors, etc. Also, availability of energy efficient AC type motors and Universal motors which are compatible in both AC and DC power supply can be a deterrent in the growth of DC motors market.

DC Motors Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the DC Motors market on the basis of its Product types: Shunt DC Motor Series DC Motor Compound DC Motor

Market segmentation of the DC Motors market on the basis of its Excitation system: Brushed Brushless

Market segmentation of the DC Motors market on the basis of Power Output: Below 1HP 1HP – 100HP 100HP – 500HP Above 500HP

Market segmentation of the DC Motors market on the basis of End Use Industries: Industrial Medical Automotive Electronics Others



DC Motors Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a major market share of the DC motors market and anticipated to grow at a very high rate of growth, followed by North America and Europe. The expected high growth rate of Asia Pacific region is owing to the rising gross domestic product of the region, due to which, the power consumption is increased and the use of DC motors will rise in order to save energy. However, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also expecting a significant rate of growth of the market of DC motors. As these regions seem to be the potential market for the major market players of the DC motors market attributable to the increasing industrialization and urbanization.

DC Motors Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the DC Motors market identified across the value chain are:

ABB Ltd.,

Allied Motion Technologies,

AMERTEK Inc.,

ARC System, Inc.,

Asmo Co. Ltd.,

Baldor Electric Corporation Inc.,

Emerson Electric,

Faulhaber Group,

Franklin Electric Co.,

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.,

Rockwell Automation, S

iemens AG., etc.