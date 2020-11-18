LiDAR Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2022 | Airborne Hydrography Ab (Hexagon),LEOSPHERE,Faro Technology,Leica Geosystems (Hexagon),3D Laser Mapping.

LiDAR Market research report is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope trend Comprehensive Study demand growth opportunities and outlook with segmentation by product/service type application geography / region and top industry companies.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Airborne Hydrography Ab (Hexagon)

LEOSPHERE

Faro Technology

Leica Geosystems (Hexagon)

3D Laser Mapping.

Firmatek

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems.

Aerometric Inc.

Mira Solutions

Intermap Technologies Inc.

Optech Inc. (Teledyne Technologies)

Introduction of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems have made the examination, detection and mapping of objects easier than conventional methods. Use of laser light provides accurate and precise data points in short time. LIDAR systems are used over conventional surveying methods due to their ability to provide highly accurate data and 3D images in a shorter time. Improved automated processing ability of LIDAR systems in terms of image resolutions and data processing capabilities over other technologies are the major factors that are presently driving the global LIDAR market. Other factors that are supplementing the growth of LIDAR market as a whole are rising demand of 3D imaging technology across various application areas, and the increasing adoption of aerial LIDAR systems to explore and detect places, historic details, etc. On the other hand, low awareness about the benefits of LiDAR systems and the use of expensive components in LiDAR systems viz., laser scanner, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras, etc. collectively increases the cost of LiDAR systems. These factors are restraining adoption of LIDAR technology and restricting the growth of the market.

Players in the market are adopting product launch and collaborations as their key developmental strategies to meet the customer demands and increase their customer base. Partnerships would help the players to set a common technology platform and share the technological requirement. This would ultimately help the market players to enhance their product portfolio through less investment and increase their market share across various regions. The cost cutting in operations would enable the manufacturers to invest into advertisement activities and increase the awareness about the LIDAR systems across diverse industry verticals and geographies. Recently, in October 2014, Phoenix Aerial Systems collaborated with Pulse Aerospace to launch a single-rotor unmanned aerial system for Ranger LIDAR system- The Vapor 55TM. Eventually, the rise in the use of LIDAR systems across various industries would supplement the growth of global LIDAR market.

The global LIDAR market is segmented based on type of LIDAR systems, components used, their application, end user sectors and geography. Static or terrestrial, aerial, mobile and short range are the various types of LIDAR systems elaborated in the report. The components of LIDAR systems discussed are laser scanner, inertial navigation system, camera, GPS receiver and micro-electro-mechanical system. The report also includes corridor mapping, seismology, and exploration and detection purpose as some of the major application of LIDAR systems. End-user segment consists of LIDAR systems that are used across various industry verticals viz., defense and aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry and agriculture, mining industry and transportation. A study with respect to region is conducted to perform in-depth analysis if LIDAR technology across various geographies. The regions examined are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study highlights the global LIDAR market with current market situation and forecast the adoption of LIDAR technology across varied industry verticals to look for the prominent investment pockets in the market

Market analysis unveils the dominant aspects viz., improved automated processing of data in LIDAR systems, performance of LIDAR systems as compared to other technologies, rising demand of 3D imaging, which drives the global LIDAR market

Trends of the global market are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out market trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Microscopic analysis of segments is conducted to gauge the potential of the market. The segments highlight the major favorable conditions for the growth of global LIDAR market

Porters five force’s model helps in analyzing the potential of buyers & suppliers with a competitive sketch of the market, which help market players in making better decisions

The value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value addition at every stage in the chain

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Terrestrial / Static

Aerial

Mobile

Short-range

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Corridor mapping

Seismology

Exploration and detection

Others

MARKET BY COMPONENTS

Laser

Inertial navigation system

Camera

Gps/Gnss receiver

Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)

MARKET BY END-USER

Defense and aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry and Agriculture

Mining Industry

Transportation

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

