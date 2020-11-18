Professional 3D Camera Global Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2020

Premium Market Insights has Published New Market Research Report on – “Professional 3D Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Overview Trends Growth and Forecast by 2019-2027.”

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Nikon Corp.

Go Pro Inc.

Sony Corp.

Canon Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Matterport Inc.

Lytro Inc.

Fujifilm Corp.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Faro Technologies Inc.

3D camera captures three-dimensional images and renders an enhanced quality of visuals. The significantly growing popularity of photography worldwide, supplements the adoption of the professional 3D camera. The growing demand of 3D content in the entertainment industry and developments in 3D imaging technology largely fuel the market growth. However, the high price of 3D cameras as compared to their 2D counterparts, and the advent of numerous software that convert multiple 2D images into one 3D effect, pose a major challenge for the market. It is expected that, the rise in 3D entertainment content and virtual reality applications would create tremendous opportunities in this market. Rising number of 3D movies, especially across the Asian region would boost the adoption of the professional 3D camera. Adoption of compact 3D cameras is prominently observed in the North American and European region. However, with the rising per capita incomes across developing Asian countries, the market of compact 3D cameras in this region would witness rapid growth in forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of types, technology, application and geography. The type segment includes target camera and free camera. Target cameras are gaining increasing traction due to their ability to render an object in an image or video which enhances the visual effect, especially, in professional photography. The technology segment includes time of flight, stereo vision and structured light. A large preference for stereo vision technology is observed among camera manufacturers due to its simplicity in implementation as compared to other technologies. The application segment consists of professional cameras used for still photography and video recording. 3D professional cameras used for recording would witness a rapid increase, in terms of adoption. Geographically, the professional 3D camera market is segmented as across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America would continue to drive the market with about 40% of market revenue share each year, through the analysis period. Also, LAMEA would exhibit rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

Numerous companies integrate 3D imaging technology to launch innovative product offerings in the professional camera market. For example, in May 2014, Sony introduced the Double Full HD 3D handycam HDR-TD10 based on BIONZ image processors, which captures HD 3D images. Key players operating in the market include Nikon, Go Pro, Sony Corp., Canon, Panasonic Corp., Lytro Inc., Matterport, Fujifilm Corp., Kodak and Faro Technologies.

KEY BENEFITS

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast through 2015-2020 are provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market along with the threat of 2D camera substitutes

Professional 3D camera technologies are explained with corresponding benefits and growth potential throughout the forecast period

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Target Camera

Free Camera

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Time of flight

Stereo vision

Structured light

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Photography

Recording

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1Report Description

1.2Key Benefits

1.3Key Market Segments

1.4Research Methodology

1.4.1Secondary Research

1.4.2Primary Research

1.4.3Analyst Tools and Models

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1CXO Perspective

2.2Market Beyond: What to Expect by 2025

2.2.1Base Case Scenario

2.2.2Optimistic Case Scenario

2.2.3Critical Case Scenario

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1Market Definition and Scope

3.2Key Findings

3.2.1Top Factors Impacting Professional 3D Camera Market

3.2.2Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3Top Investment Pockets

3.3Porter’s Five Forces Model

3.3.1Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers due to Backward Integration by 3D Camera Manufacturers

3.3.2Sophisticated and Organized Buyers Increases the Bargaining Power of Customers

3.3.3Moderate Industry Rivalry due to Competing Players with Sophisticated Product Offerings

3.3.4Higher Prices Increases Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5Higher Initial Investment Limits Threat of New Entrants

3.4Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1Suppliers to 3D Camera Manufacturers

3.4.23D Camera Manufacturing

3.4.3Utility OEMs & Service Providers

3.5Market Player Positioning

3.6Case Studies

3.7Market Dynamics

3.7.1Drivers

3.7.1.1Growing Demand of 3D Content from Entertainment Industry

3.7.1.2Enhancement in 3D Scanning Technology

3.7.1.3Improved User Preferences

3.7.2Restraints

3.7.2.1Price Based Constraints

3.7.2.2Lack of Awareness

3.7.3Opportunities

3.7.3.1Virtual Reality Applications

3.7.3.2Automated Operations in Industries