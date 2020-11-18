Transportation Management Systems Market 2020 Research Studies Key Futuristic Trends And Opportunities 2027

Transportation Management Systems Market: Overview

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global market for transportation management systems, which stood at US$ 12,249.9 Mn in 2018, is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 14.3% during the period from 2020 to 2030, increasing the opportunity in this market to US$ 59,748.5 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The transportation and logistics application segment has emerged as the key end user of transportation management systems and is expected to retain its position over the next few years.

Growing Popularity of Software-As-A-Service Based TMS Solutions are driving the global transportation management systems market:

“Increasing use of cloud computing technologies for managing supply chain activities is one of the major trends prevailing in the transportation management systems market across the globe,” says the author of this report. Fast and easy deployment, limited capital expense, and better total cost of ownership as compared to on-premise software delivery model are driving end-users towards cloud-based TMS solutions. The growing popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based TMS solutions is the major factor driving the TMS sales growth. Growing preference for SaaS-based TMS solutions among logistics and transport companies is due to the benefits offered such as easy and quick installation and low total cost of ownership.

Other factors including growth in the intermodal transport and growing need to replace traditional and aging transportation management solutions is expected to support the demand for advanced transportation management systems, fueling the market momentum. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits associated with advanced TMS capabilities among end-users has hampered the growth of the TMS market. Advancements in the cloud computing and integration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology in transportation management solutions is offering lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global transportation management systems market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Transportation Management Systems market: Scope of the Report

In terms of geography, the research report categorizes the global market for transportation management systems into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. Additionally, the report presents an exhaustive analysis of the global transportation management systems market, based on the performance of the regional markets. Among all the regions, the major share in this market was acquired by North America and Europe. Factors such as gradually improving economic conditions, increasing desire of shippers to ensure supply chain visibility, supply chain optimization, and continual advancements in software are collectively driving the transportation management systems market across the globe.

North America was the largest regional market for transportation management systems, and the growth in this region is driven by increasing demand for cloud-based on-demand TMS software solutions. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth over the forecast period on account of favorable trade environment and growth in intermodal transport in the region. Countries in this region, such as China, India, and Japan are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of the TMS market, largely due to expansion in the logistics network, supported by the favorable trade environment in the region. Thus, growth in the logistics network and the growing need to ensure operational efficiency and supply chain visibility is expected to trigger the adoption of TMS solutions in the region.

Global Transportation Management Systems Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major players are insistently focusing on advancements and innovation in their current product offerings to gain greater visibility. Additionally, these companies are heavily investing in their research and developments activities to improve their cloud-based (on-demand) transportation management solutions.

Some of the other significant players engaged in the global transportation management systems market include 3GTMS, Inc., CargoSmart Ltd., Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., BluJay Solution, One Network Enterprises, JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Precision Software, Inc.

