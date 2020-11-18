North America to Wear a Scanty Look Amidst Covid-19 in the Kidney Fibrosis Treatment market in 2020

Fibrosis refers to a phenomenon of development of excessive connective tissue as a result of some injury or some disease. It results in formation of a layer around an organ in a repetitive manner which results in improper working of that organ. It often leads to scarring. Fibrosis occurs in various organs and is named according to its location. For instance, fibrosis in lungs is known as pulmonary fibrosis, whereas, fibrosis in liver is known as cirrhosis. Kidney fibrosis may be caused due to disease in kidney. It may be any stage from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In this condition, kidneys stop working and gradually require transplantation. Various medications that are available in the market for treatment of kidney fibrosis are Renin inhibitors, Vasopeptidase inhibitors, Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and Pirfenidones. Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and no other alternative treatment available is driving the market for kidney fibrosis treatment.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3102

North America, followed by the Europe, dominates the global market for kidney fibrosis due to large number of aging population and better healthcare facilities available in the region. In addition, there is high prevalence of kidney diseases in the region. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health institute in 2014, in the U.S., it is estimated that more than 20 million people are suffering from chronic kidney disease. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the next few years in global kidney fibrosis treatment market. China and India are expected to be the fastest kidney fibrosis market in Asia region. Some of the key driving forces for kidney fibrosis market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients, rising government funding and growing level of awareness.

Diseases such as obesity accelerate the incidence of kidney fibrosis. In addition, habits such smoking also adds to increment in incidence of kidney fibrosis. Increasing patient pool, rising awareness about treatment of kidney diseases and government funding are some of the key factors driving the kidney fibrosis market. In addition, introduction of safer and effective therapeutics for the treatment of kidney fibrosis is driving the market. However, high cost involved and no success for all the cases is restraining the kidney fibrosis market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3102

Introduction of the concept of personalized medicines, mono-therapeutic approaches or combination of therapies are expected to offer good opportunities for kidney fibrosis market. In addition, introduction statins for, which are related to lowering of lipid content, thus expected to be an efficient treatment for kidney scarring. Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China in Asia and other countries in South East Asia, Latin America and Middle East are expected to offer high growth in kidney fibrosis treatment market. One of the major trends that have been observed in kidney fibrosis treatment market includes various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies involved in R&D of some novel medications for the treatment of kidney fibrosis.

Some of the key companies dealing in kidney fibrosis treatment market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Merck & Co.

InterMune, Inc.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.

Other companies dealing the kidney fibrosis treatment market which have significant presence are Genzyme Corporation, ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. and BioLineRx, Ltd.

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com